Mikel Arteta reaction — What did Arsenal boss, captain Odegaard say after blown lead vs Manchester United?

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal could be running away from the Premier League, but a three-match winless run in the league has the rest of the title chasers licking their chops.

The Gunners took an early lead at home to Manchester United but saw it disappear by halftime. By a few minutes into the second half, Arteta’s men were on pace for no points at all.

Arsenal were flying at midweek following a huge win at Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League ensured a bye into the knockout rounds.

But the answers just weren’t there once Manchester United leveled the game and more so when they took the lead. Arsenal clawed back to 2-2 on scrappy goalmouth actions by Mikel Merino but it lasted for less than three minutes as Matheus Cunha fired the Red Devils back in front.

In a vacuum, this loss is just a headshaker — one big mistake and two great strikes were too much to overcome even for a title hopeful. But as the third-straight non-win for the title-starved first-place team? It’s different. And that’s why title races can be arduous journeys.

Arteta and his captain Martin Odegaard spoke to the media after the game. Here’s what they had to say.

Mikel Arteta reaction — What did Arsenal boss say after blown lead, home loss vs Manchester United?

What a bizarre game? “First of all, credit to Manchester United. We gave them a goal which is unusual and painful and then they have two brilliant moments with incredible strikes from the edge and we were not at best.”

“We started with total control, scored a goal but after that we gave the ball away so many times in dangerous areas. We started to lose control and dominance and became more careless.”

How do you respond? “This is the moment to stay with the players. The consistency they’ve shown... when we lose a game, I have to protect the players.”

At 2-2 did you think you had it? “100% and after that Noni [Madueke] is 1v1 in the six-yard box. Then goal kick, they go long, and they score a goal.”

It’s only going to get nervier, right? “If you want to win you have to go through these moments. It’s totally unrealistic. The margins are so small and we made them even smaller in the way we reacted against Man United. And now we have to react.”

Martin Odegaard reaction — What did Arsenal captain say after loss to Man United?

What happened out there? “It wasn’t good enough from us. Hard to tell exactly now. It wasn’t good enough, the performance. We should’ve done better but now it’s time to stick together even more, keep working, and bounce back.”

Why did it go awry? “The first half we were the better team. We scored and had control of the game but we had a lot of giveaways that created moments. Second half it changed a bit. We managed to get 2-2 but and could’ve pushed on but they scored. Time to work harder, push each other even more, and bounce back.”

Was this a nervous performance? “We were well-prepared for the game. We started the game strong and second half the momentum changed a bit. I don’t think [nerves] were a factor but we have to take the lessons.”

“First half we had a lot of giveaways that gave them dangerous counters. We knew their quality when we give them space. We never really managed to get in that rhythm of creating momentum and attacks.”

Title race was always going to be difficult? “It was never going to be easy and we know that. In this league every game is a big challenge and a big test. It’s part of football. We’re still top of the league. It’s time to keep going together and bounce back.”