How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal host Michael Carrick’s Manchester United on Sunday, with the Gunners aiming to keep their title charge on track. But this won’t be easy.

Arsenal won 3-1 at Inter Milan on Tuesday to maintain their 100 percent record in the Champions League as they’re guaranteed a spot in the top two of the table. In the Premier League they have stuttered a little in recent weeks with two 0-0 draws in a row against Liverpool and then Nottingham Forest last weekend. But with Manchester City and Aston Villa both losing last weekend no damage was done.

Carrick got of to the perfect start as Manchester United’s interim boss as they beat Man City 2-0 at home last weekend. That was a comfortable win and United looked very dangerous on the counter and Carrick put together the perfect plan to use the talented forwards at his disposal. He will look to do something very similar against Arsenal this weekend as United are in the top four hunt and all of a sudden look solid defensively and a real danger in attack.

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Sunday (January 25)

Venue: Emirates Stadium — North London

TV Channel: NBCSN

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Arsenal team news, focus

Max Dowman remains out while Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie are both recovering from injuries. All of that means that Arteta will likely go with Timber at left back and Ben White at right back again, while up top he has some big decisions to make. After scoring twice against Inter Milan, does Gabriel Jesus start ahead of Viktor Gyokeres? The Swede scored off the bench but this could be the game where Jesus starts and Gyokeres is the impact sub. Arteta has so many options, which is a great thing, but he has to get the right players together to click on the pitch.

Manchester United team news, focus

Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt remain out, while Noussair Mazraoui has returned from AFCON and could feature. It’s very likely Carrick will go with the same starting lineup as the win against City last weekend and he will have had over a week to prepare his team for this tough encounter.

Arsenal vs Manchester United prediction

This feels like another draw. Arsenal are just struggling for a clinical edge against teams who sit deep and United will do that and be dangerous on the break. Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United.