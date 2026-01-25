Arsenal vs Manchester United player ratings: Who starred in United’s shock win?

The Arsenal vs Manchester United player ratings were so much fun to hand out as United pulled off an almighty shock in a classic encounter in north London.

Premier League leaders Arsenal tasted defeat for just the third time this season and this was hugely unexpected, as United won a league game away at Arsenal for the first time in eight years.

Arsenal took the lead but then imploded as Bryan Mbeumo was gifted an equalizer before half time, then Patrick Dorgu smashed home a stunner and the start of the second half.

Mikel Merino prodded home late on to make it 2-2, but Matheus Cunha was the hero as his late screamer won a thriller as interim boss Michael Carrick has now beaten Man City and Arsenal in his first two games in charge.

Below are the Arsenal vs Manchester United player ratings out of 10, with analysis on each player.

Arsenal player ratings

David Raya: 6 - Couldn’t do anything on the goals and didn’t have much else to do.

Jurrien Timber: 6 - Made some great runs going forward i the first half. Switched to left back in the second.

William Saliba: 6 - Recovered well to make a brilliant last-ditch tackle when Fernandes was through in the first half.

Gabriel: 6 - Didn’t have much to do defensively and put a good headed chance wide in the first half.

Piero Hincapie: 6 - Given a tough time by Amad Diallo and subbed off in the second half.

Martin Odegaard: 6 - Positive as always on the ball and lovely pass for the goal. Taken off early in the second half.

Martin Zubimendi: 5 - An absolute howler as his poor back pass let in Mbeumo to score. Very unlike him. Subbed off early in the second half.

Declan Rice: 6.5 - Couldn’t get Arsenal going as he usually does. No driving runs from midfield but worked so hard.

Bukayo Saka: 7 - Constant threat and lovely dink for Arsenal’s opener. Almost snuck one home late on and then his corner caused chaos for the equalizer. Great scrap with Luke Shaw.

Gabriel Jesus: 5 - Did not have any real impact on the game and was subbed off early in the second half.

Leandro Trossard: 6 - Some lovely touches and tried his best to get

Substitutes

Ben White (on for Hincapie 58'): 6 - Failed to give Arsenal solidity at the back.

Mikel Merino (on for Odegaard 58'): 7 - Scored and provided bite in midfield.

Eberechi Eze (on for Zubimendi 58'): 5 - Struggled to have any impact on the game. Booked.

Viktor Gyokeres (on for Jesus 58'): 5 - Couldn’t cause any problems and made a mess of a big late chance.

Noni Madueke (on for Trossard 75'): 5 - Again, didn’t provide a threat.

Manchester United player ratings

Senne Lammens: 7 - Brilliant save to deny Zubimendi’s header in the first half and Saka’s low shot in the second. Flapped a bit on Arsenal’s late equalizer.

Diogo Dalot: 6 - Defended really well and is such a solid player.

Harry Maguire: 8 - Positioning was great and cleared the ball so often,

Lisandro Martinez: 8 - Unlucky with the own goal as he had to make a challenge for it. Calming presence.

Luke Shaw: 7 - Came out even with his England teammate Saka as he worked so hard to shut down crossing opportunities.

Casemiro: 7 - Used all of his experience to plug gaps and sat in alongside Maguire when Arsenal had the ball in the final third.

Kobbie Mainoo: 7 - Kept things ticking over nicely on the ball. He’s so calm in possession and set up Cunha’s winner.

Amad Diallo: 6 - Worked hard but didn’t have much of an impact in attack as Arsenal doubled up on him.

Bruno Fernandes: 7.5 - Two big chances early on that he snatched at a little, but always available high up the pitch and involved in Dorgu’s stunner.

Patrick Dorgu: 8 - Stunning run and strike to put United ahead. Always an option on the left. Forced off late on with what looked like cramp. Makes sense as he was everywhere.

Bryan Mbeumo: 9 - Took his goal so well and buzzed around brilliantly up top, as he also went close with a cheeky lob. Works so hard.

Substitutes

Matheus Cunha (on for Mbeumo 69'): 8 - Kept hold of the ball well, worked hard and scored a stunner to win it.

Benjamin Sesko (on for Dorgu 81'): 6 - Got a whack in the face and tried his best to give United an outlet up top.