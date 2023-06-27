 Skip navigation
Report: AC Milan in talks to sign Christian Pulisic

  
Published June 27, 2023 12:00 PM
United States v Canada: Final - CONCACAF Nations League

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 18: Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States walks on the pitch after missing a shot against Canada in the second half of the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League Final at Allegiant Stadium on June 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The United States defeated Canada 2-0. (Photo by Ethan Miller/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

Getty Images for USSF

According to a report from the London Evening Standard , AC Milan are in talks with Chelsea to sign Christian Pulisic.

With Milan close to signing Ruben Loftus-Cheek too, and already having great success with signing Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud from Chelsea in recent years, it appears the West London to Milan pipeline is in full-flow once again.

What is going on?

However per the report, Chelsea are asking for $32 million for Pulisic and that is putting some clubs off (including Milan) due to his contract situation.

Pulisic, 24, has just one year left on his current contract at Chelsea and it is highly-likely he will move on this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino has added Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson in attack as Chelsea rebuild under their new manager and it doesn’t seem like Pulisic will fit Pochettino’s system.

Is a move to Italy good for Pulisic?

Probably. It seems like a good tactical fit and the American winger will be able to build up minutes but probably not on the left flank as that is where Portuguese superstar Rafael Leao operates.

This seems like a move which will work out well for everyone and it is time for Pulisic to move on from his time at Chelsea.

Yes, he was pivotal in their amazing run to win the UEFA Champions League in 2021 but aside from a few incredible flashes his time at Chelsea has been disappointing for all involved.