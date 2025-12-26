How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Arsenal’s attack hopes to find its footing when dangerous Brighton & Hove Albion visit the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners could find themselves out of first place on the live table if Man City win early Saturday, but the table standing will mean very little if the Gunners don’t find ways to score from the run of play. Arsenal’s last three goals have come via a pair of Wolves own goals and a penalty vs Everton, as Mikel Arteta’s men had to fight to find slim wins.

WATCH — Arsenal v Brighton

Brighton present a different challenge altogether, as the Seagulls are a solid possession and attacking team whose defending is neither a strength nor a problem.

Fabian Hurzeler’s visitors, however, are definitely in a rut. The Seagulls are winless in December with losses to Aston Villa and Liverpool — understandable — as well as home draws with West Ham and Sunderland — less so. They’ve slipped from fifth to ninth.

For live updates and highlights throughout Arsenal vs Brighton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: The Emirates Stadium — North London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Arsenal team news, focus

QUESTIONABLE: Max Dowman (ankle), Ben White (hamstring) Cristhian Mosquera (ankle - MORE), Kai Havertz (knee - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh - MORE), Gabriel Martinelli (knock), Piero Hincapie (knock)

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Carlos Baleba (international duty - AFCON), Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (unspecified) | QUESTIONABLE: Danny Welbeck (back), Jan Paul van Hecke (illness), Mats Wieffer (head)

Arsenal vs Brighton prediction

This game is why it’s dangerous to brand teams as “due” for anything. Brighton is expecting to snap out of its funk any day now while Arsenal have been fortunate to take six points from their last six available to them. And is there anything more due than Arsenal being more clinical in front of goal? We’ll use that as a tiebreaker. Arsenal 3-1 Brighton.