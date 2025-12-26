 Skip navigation
How to watch Burnley vs Everton live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
December 26, 2025

Burnley are without a win since October as Everton head to Turf Moor on Saturday.

WATCH Burnley v Everton

Scott Parker’s Burnley did grab a draw late on at Bournemouth last time out but they are without a win in eight after a horrendous run of seven-straight defeats. That run has them in deep trouble in the relegation zone and they’re seven points from safety.

Everton lost 1-0 at home to Arsenal last week but pushed the Gunners all the way. David Moyes’ side are in the hunt for European qualification but they are missing some key attacking players for the festive period.

For live updates and highlights throughout Burnley vs Everton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Burnley vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (December 27)
Venue: Turf Moor — Burnley
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Burnley team news, focus

Axel Tuanzebe and Lyle Foster are away at AFCON, while Jordan Beyer, Maxime Esteve, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni remain out injured. Armando Broja stepped up with a big equalizer late on at Bournemouth and is pushing to start.

Everton team news, focus

Key playmaker Iliman Ndiaye and veteran midfielder Idrissa Gueye are both away at AFCON, while the impressive Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is injured. Jarrad Branthwaite is close to a long-awaited return from injury, while Seamus Coleman is still out. Dwight McNeil, Carlos Alcaraz and Tyler Dibling are tasked with replacing the creativity of Ndiaye and Dewsbury-Hall.

Burnley vs Everton prediction

This will be very tight and tense but Everton’s extra quality will just get them over the line. Burnley 1-2 Everton.