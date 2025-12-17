How to watch Bournemouth vs Burnley live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Burnley and Bournemouth could use wins in a hurry as their seasons’ fates cross paths at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The visiting Clarets have spiraled since winning back-to-back games in late October. Burnley are on a seven-match Premier League losing streak despite some game efforts as four of the losses came by one goal. Their hopes for Premier League safety are still healthy enough but every week that sees them in a spot like they are now — six points back of 17th — is one week closer to the drop.

WATCH — Bournemouth v Burnley

Bournemouth have been seeking a win for just as long, even if Andoni Iraola’s Cherries have claimed points against West Ham, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

Top-six hunters for some time, Bournemouth’s winless run has sunk them to 13th with 21 points. That’s as close to 17th and sixth, and now the Cherries will be without Tyler Adams for a while.

For live updates and highlights throughout Bournemouth vs Burnley, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Burnley live, stream link and start time

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Tyler Adams (knee - MORE), Veljko Milosavljevic (knee), Ryan Christie (knee), Ben Gannon-Doak (hamstring), Matai Akinmboni (muscular) | QUESTIONABLE: Marcos Senesi (thigh)

Burnley team news, focus

OUT: Hannibal Mejbri (suspension), Lyle Foster (international duty - AFCON), Axel Tuanzebe (international duty - AFCON), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (knee), Bashir Humphreys (muscular)

Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction

The Cherries will surely feel that their home pitch combined with an 19th-place foe is ripe for three points, and they’d be right given the way they attacked versus Manchester United on Monday. Burnley are missing three players for this one and it does feel a bridge too far. A point might be in the stars but we’ll keep our eyes on the ground. Bournemouth 1-0 Burnley.