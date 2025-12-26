How to watch Chicago Bears vs San Francisco 49ers: Live stream info, preview for Sunday’s game

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears take on Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium this week on Sunday Night Football. Both teams clinched a playoff berth last week; however, the loser of this game cannot be the top seed in the NFC playoffs. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Bears vs 49ers game.

Chicago Bears:

The Chicago Bears defeated the Green Bay Packers 22-16 in a come-from-behind overtime thriller in Week 16. Williams completed 19 of 34 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns, helping Chicago improve to 11-4. The Bears’ eleven wins are Chicago’s most in a season since 2018.

The Bears are back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season and could clinch the No. 1 seed with two more wins and a Seattle Seahawks loss.

San Francisco 49ers:

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Indianapolis Colts 48-27 on Monday night, in their fifth straight win. Purdy threw for 295 yards, finishing with a career-high five touchdowns. Christian McCaffrey rushed 21 times for 117 yards, making six catches for 29 yards and two touchdowns.

The 49ers, also 11-4, need two more wins to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

How to watch Chicago Bears vs San Francisco 49ers:

When: Sunday, December 28

Sunday, December 28 Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

2025 Sunday Night Football Schedule:

*All times are listed as ET

Sun. Dec. 28 (Week 17): Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers

Sun. Jan. 4 (Week 18): Teams TBD

Follow the latest NFL news, storylines, and updates on ProFootballTalk!

