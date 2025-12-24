Bears are first team in NFL history to win six games they trailed in the last two minutes
The 2025 Bears can never be counted out.
Saturday’s overtime win over the Packers was the sixth time this season that the Bears have won a team they were trailing in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter. They’re the first team in NFL history to win six games they trailed after the two-minute warning.
On Saturday, the Bears kicked a field goal to cut the Packers’ lead to 16-9 with 1:59 remaining. They then recovered an onside kick, leading to a Caleb Williams touchdown pass to Jahdae Walker that sent the game into overtime. Williams then hit D.J. Moore for a 46-yard touchdown to win the game 22-6 in overtime.
In Week 11, the Bears gave up a touchdown with 50 seconds left that gave the Vikings a 17-16 lead. But Cairo Santos hit a field goal as time expired to win 19-17.
In Week 10, the Bears trailed the Giants 20-17 at the two-minute warning, but Williams scored a 17-yard rushing touchdown for a 24-20 win.
In Week Nine, the Bears led the Bengals 41-27 at the two-minute warning, only to give up two quick touchdowns and fall behind the Bengals 42-41. But Williams hit Colston Loveland for a 58-yard touchdown with 17 seconds left to win 47-42.
In Week Six, the Bears trailed the Commanders 24-22 in the closing seconds, but Jake Moody hit a 38-yard field goal as time expired to win 25-24.
In Week Four, the Bears trailed the Raiders 24-19 at the two-minute warning but a D’Andre Swift touchdown run with 1:34 remaining gave them a 25-24 win.
The best teams are the ones that win blowouts and don’t need to come from behind at the end of the fourth quarter, and that’s a reason for Chicago to be concerned heading into the playoffs. But this year’s Bears never think they’re out of any game.