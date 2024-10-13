Mauricio Pochettino’s tenure as USMNT head coach began with a 2-0 win over Panama on Saturday, a deserved victory for the new leader as he builds toward the 2026 World Cup.

[ MORE: USMNT 2-0 Panama — Recap, highlights ]

There was good playmaking — both goals were high quality — as well as a wonderful double save in the United States win, and the Yanks will turn their attention to a Tuesday friendly in Mexico against top rivals El Tri.

But before we turn our attention to the southern trip, let’s see how the American players fared against Los Canaleros of Panama.

USMNT vs Panama player ratings out of 10

Matt Turner: 8 — Big points for a fantastic second-half double save, the second stop being a world-class reaction save. Also collected a stoppage-time save and hit some very decent long passes.

Antonee Robinson (Off 68'): 7.5 — A couple nervy moments stop this from being a vintage “Jedi” star show in a USMNT shirt, but he was still very good. Great work on the left flank to help set-up Pulisic’s assist. Was leading all players in defensive actions with six when he subbed off.

Tim Ream: 7 — Much better this window after two uncharacteristically difficult showings in September.

Mark McKenzie: 7.5 — Game-high 96 touches and nine defensive actions. Beaten by Fajardo on a fortunate late Panama miss, but told Pochettino plenty with a calm showing even under late duress.

Joe Scally: 7 — A quiet day for a player who managed 80-plus touches. Allowed a cutback in the second half that led to Turner’s double save.

Aidan Morris: 8 — Strong day for the ex-Columbus and current Middlesbrough midfielder, who won all four of his duels and trailed only McKenzie in touches. Very tidy in the middle of the park.

Gianluca Busio (Off 68'): 6.5 — One bad giveaway but otherwise tidy on the ball, passing at 93%.

Yunus Musah (Off 84'): 8 — The goal was good, of course, but it was more encouraging to see a confident Musah marauding up and down the right side. Wasn’t on the ball as much as we’ve come to expect, as Morris and Busio were central.

Brenden Aaronson (Off 78'): 6.5 — Typically frenetic, at times anxious, but ran his shorts off and had some fantastic moments on the dribble and in distribution.

Christian Pulisic (Off 68'): 7.5 — Only Sargent had more touches in the Panama box than Pulisic, who could’ve scored and did ring up his 17th assist in a USMNT shirt.

Josh Sargent (Off 68'): 6.5 — Active and strong, drove play on multiple occasions and showed presence when going up from long balls from Turner and friends. Missed a strong chance to open the scoring and that will sting him deep into the night as the competition for center forward minutes is open under Pochettino.