USMNT player ratings — Who showed up, and who didn’t in loss to Panama?

The USMNT will not lift the CONCACAF Nations League trophy for a fourth consecutive time after losing to Panama 1-0 in the semifinal on Thursday, and Mauricio Pochettino will a few more questions than answers on his mind following the stoppage-time collapse in Los Angeles.

USA 0-1 PANAMA - Highlights, recap & analysis | Three things we learned

For 90-plus minutes, the USMNT dominated possession (67-33) and, statistically speaking, was the better side (12-3 in shots, 5-1 on target), but it was the “1" that mattered most as Cecilio Waterman struck in 94th minute to sink American hopes.

So, who shone brightest against Panama, and who might have to do better against Mexico or Canada on Sunday?

USMNT player ratings vs Panama — CONCACAF Nations League semifinal

GK Matt Turner - 4: The fact the USMNT doesn’t have a goalkeeper that is playing regularly, let alone well, in a club situation is a real problem. A. Real. Problem. They needed him to make one save all night, and he couldn’t.

RB Yunus Mush - 7: One of the few players that looked to beat someone 1v1 and actually did so. Crosses from the right wing were dangerous when not much else was.

CB Chris Richards - 6: Looked to push the ball forward plenty in possession, but there just wasn’t much there aside from long diagonals out to the wing. Like everyone else, it was mostly sideways (at best) and backwards.

CB Tim Ream - 5: It’s harsh to judge a player on a single moment in a 90-minute game, but Ream didn’t step out wide to close down Cecilio Waterman with Joe Scally in no man’s land too far (and too central) up the field. The left side of defense (and the goalkeeper) completely fumbled the game away.

LB Joe Scally - 5: It’s harsh to judge a player on a single moment in a 90-minute game, but Scally was caught in no man’s land and get back in position defensively after losing a 50-50 challenge right before the goal. The left side of defense (and the goalkeeper) completely fumbled the game away.

MF Tyler Adams - 6: Safe defensively (good), and safe in possession (not so good). At some point, the USMNT need a deep-lying midfielder than will get on the ball, drive forward and play the ball in behind. That isn’t Adams, and it also isn’t…

MF Tanner Tessmann - 6: He’s one of the more well-rounded options in midfield, but with limited upside going both ways. Playing alongside defensive-minded Adams, it doesn’t quite come off because his progressive passing isn’t quite there.

MF Weston McKennie - 6.5: Someone from the midfield has to get forward and be the extra man in the box, and McKennie is not only willing to do so but dangerous when he does. As far as secondary aerial targets go, he’s one of the best.

MF Christian Pulisic - 5.5: Captain? Leader? Creative force? Where was it? 60 touches? Great. 3 passes into the final third, playing as a no. 10? Not so great. The standard is the standard, and that was well below.

FW Tim Weah - 6: Love him on the right, stretching the field and looking to put crosses in the box. Don’t like him on the left looking to create for himself or others. Another example of a one-dimensional player who has a strength (or two) but more weaknesses to his game.

FW Josh Sargent - 6.5: His best moment didn’t even count because Weah was miles offside in the build-up, but the USMNT has been crying out for a center forward that doesn’t think and just puts his foot through the ball for ages. He’s in fine form for Norwich (12 goals in the Championship) and should probably get more looks going forward.