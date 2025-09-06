USMNT vs South Korea player ratings — Who stood out in latest loss?

The United States men’s national team suffered another loss on home soil to a World Cup-caliber opponent, sending more heads for scratching with the tournament nine months away.

Mauricio Pochettino has joined Gregg Berhalter as managers who’ve been unable to find the right recipe for this celebrated USMNT against good opposition, and the pride of the group is in question ahead of this summer’s hosting duties.

Who looked good and who did not on Saturday? Read on...

USMNT vs South Korea player ratings

Matt Freese: 6 — Two saves on the day include a good one off a 90th-minute header. Would’ve conceded a penalty had South Korea not buried the next touch of the possession.

Sergino Dest (Off 63'): 6.5 — Energetic and ambitious, he thrived going forward. His own end wasn’t as kind to him.

Tristan Blackmon: 5 — Beaten by Heung-min Son on the opener, then a tepid back pass nearly gave South Korea a doorstep chance in the 24th minute. He was there for his work with the ball and was solid if not outright good for much of it. Two inaccurate offerings were glaring, as was his positioning on Son’s goal. That’ll happen in a first cap.

Tim Ream: 5.5 — Left out to dry on the second goal. Decent with the ball.

Max Arfsten: 6 — One bad giveaway under duress by Son, but we’re still waiting for him to show the quality he’s shown against CONCACAF and in MLS against stronger opposition.

Tyler Adams (Off 63'): 5 — Sloppy 3rd minute giveaway cued up South Korea free kick (Fittingly he disrupted the ensuing chance). Zero tackles, zero interceptions, and zero clearances in one of his toughest performances in a USMNT shirt.

Sebastian Berhalter (Off 79'): 6 — He wasn’t the problem and certainly showed heart, which is sadly worth noting. Right now he’s on the World Cup roster for his set piece service but he’ll have to prove window-by-window that his on-field game remains ready.

Christian Pulisic: 7 — Showed up and tried to drive possession. Won two good free kicks. Tied Balogun atop the game’s leaderboard in shot attempts with three.

Diego Luna (Off 71'): 6.5 — Along with Pulisic, did everything to get on the ball and try to generate danger.

Tim Weah (Off 63'): 6 — Joined Pulisic as the only Americans with multiple shot attempts at the time of his exit with an apparent hamstring injury.

Josh Sargent (Off 63'): 5 — Exited the game with 17 touches, the fewest of any starter and three less than goalkeeper Matt Freese.