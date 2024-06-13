This was one that the United States men’s national team wanted, its Copa America hopes needed, and — for USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter — might’ve leaned more toward the need camp than the want.

No matter, there’s nothing you can take away from the Yanks’ performance on Wednesday, especially considering the team did not wilt once bright Brazil took an early lead in Florida.

[ MORE: USMNT 1-1 Brazil recap | Pulisic scores free kick ]

Christian Pulisic’s terrific dribble to win a free kick was made all the more fun by his conversion of the central set piece, as the AC Milan man was again the Yanks’ best player.

It wasn’t a spotless day for goalkeeper Matt Turner but he was fantastic in the vast majority of spots, while several other players raised eyebrows in Orlando.

Here are the USMNT player ratings versus Brazil as we saw them, ranked out of 10 with six as a baseline and anything lower not a very good sign.

USMNT player ratings versus Brazil out of 10

Matt Turner: 9 — Was nearly perfect. Maybe he was perfect after his 16th-minute error gifted Brazil the chance to take a 1-0 lead. Still, 11 saves and good distribution the rest of the way. Would a 2-1 or 3-1 loss feel as good, even with Berhalter-desired performance? No.

Antonee Robinson: 7 — More than dealt with Raphinha’s threat and kept Danilo busy as well. Robinson is one of the better left backs in the world right now.

Tim Ream: 7 — Not bad for a 37-year-old, or someone of any age, but the number feels like something when you consider that Ream was preparing for his freshman year at Saint Louis when his second-half rival Endrick was born in Taguatinga.

Chris Richards: 5.5 — Did nothing spectacularly well but was enough to thwart a few Brazil chances.

Joe Scally (Off 85'): 6.5 — Probably his best day in a USMNT shirt, looking more like the man who starts regularly for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Yunus Musah (Off 75'): 6 — Not his best game, but steady enough against a massive opponent.

Giovanni Reyna (Off 64'): 6 — Again solid with the defensive duties but was not at his best on the dribble. Brazilian defenders do typically have good experience against that particular skill.

Weston McKennie: 6 — Could’ve done more to attack Turner’s ill-fated goal kick. Was busy as usual but didn’t get on the ball and lacked sharpness. It happens.

Timothy Weah (Off 75'): 7 — Created, took shots, and generally looked the most up for the game. More than held his own in the defensive end.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JUNE 12: Ricardo Pepi #9 of the United States advances the ball during the first half against Brazil at Camping World Stadium on June 12, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/USSF/Getty Images for USSF) Getty Images for USSF

Christian Pulisic: 8 — Fantastic player very much in his prime. The free kick goal was excellent, of course, but he twice came within inches of putting his team in front. The Americans will only go as far as him.

Ricardo Pepi (Off 64'): 6 — A couple of nice hold-up moments but otherwise didn’t have many chances to affect the game.

Subs

Johnny Cardoso (On 64'): 6.5 — Tidy in possession and as comfortable as you’d expect from a man who’s lived probably 95% of his life in Brazil.

Folarin Balogun (On 64'): 6 — One bright moment but otherwise had a similar day to Pepi.

Tyler Adams (On 75'): — N/A

Brenden Aaronson (On 75'): — N/A

Shaq Moore (On 85'): — N/A