USMNT player ratings vs Uruguay: Who starred and slumped for Mauricio Pochettino?
If the United States men’s national team fan base wasn’t excited prior to Tuesday’s game against Uruguay, they are now.
Mauricio Pochettino scored a decisive win over his mentor Marcelo Bielsa, as the USMNT’s 5-1 win in Florida may well be their most impressive friendly result this decade.
There weren’t really poor days among the USMNT, especially considering they were missing a raft of star players, but let’s talk about the stars of the show.
USMNT player ratings vs Uruguay
Matt Freese: 6 — It’s okay if you give up that goal. Only needed to make one save and merely recorded 26 touches.
Mark McKenzie: 7 — If you would’ve told me that McKenzie would finally get his start against Uruguay, I would’ve been prepared to watch it under a microscope. Instead, he didn’t have to do much at all against a very good opponent. Steady and good with the ball. Nice to see him get the arm band.
Auston Trusty: 8 — Assist aside, he opened some eyes by showing his passing range in addition to bearing his teeth. Well done.
Alex Freeman: 9 — Didn’t just score two goals — he scored two goals while going inside as part of a back three. Dream night, and Pochettino used him in a manner similar to that of Chris Wilder when Sheffield United impressed the Premier League with their marauding center backs.
John Tolkin (Off 74'): : 7 — His best day in a USMNT shirt. Busy and antagonistic.
Sergino Dest (Off 61'): : 8 — Now further removed from his ACL injury, it’s safe to say he’s back to his best. So creative.
Aidan Morris (Off 89'): : 7.5 — Led the U.S. in defensive contributions and was quite tidy in possession.
Timothy Tillman (Off 75'): : 6.5 — Created a chance and got his shot on target.
Sebastian Berhalter: 9 — That goal. Wow. The Yanks are at a point where they have to think about having his set-piece service in the team. There very well may be a game at the World Cup where he starts because of that skill.
Diego Luna (Off 61'): : 7 — So much fun to watch, if a little under his sharp standards on the night. Good goal.
Haji Wright (Off 60'): : 6 — A quiet night after drawing an early free kick. They scored five goals and he wasn’t one of the scorers, which just feels wild.
Subs
Folarin Balogun (On 60'): 6 — Just wasn’t a day for center forwards.
Giovanni Reyna (On 61'): 7 — From the outside to the World Cup roster in one week? Potentially. Another assist.
Tanner Tessmann (On 61'): 8 — I’ll say it. I think he has to start. I know the midfield is strong but he’s special.
Max Arfsten (On 74'): N/A
Brenden Aaronson (On 75'): N/A
Cristian Roldan (On 89'): N/A