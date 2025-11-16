How to watch USMNT vs Uruguay live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Mauricio Pochettino and the USMNT close out 2025 with a tasty friendly against Uruguay in Tampa, Florida on Tuesday.

After a really good performance, and 2-1 win, against Paraguay on Saturday, confidence is building around Pochettino’s side. They have now beaten Paraguay and Australia and drawn against Ecuador in their last three friendlies, and all of those teams are heading to the 2026 World Cup. Without several stars for this window (Antonee Robinson, Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Tim Weah to name a few) Pochettino will be extremely impressed with his fringe players stepping up and staking their claim to be in his World Cup squad next summer.

Uruguay should be the USMNT’s toughest test in quite some time as they drew 0-0 against Mexico on Saturday and Marcelo Bielsa’s side eased through qualifying in South America. Captain and Real Madrid star Federico Valverde was not called up for this window, while the likes of Darwin Nunez and Lucas Torreira are also missing as Bielsa looks at some of his other options. Uruguay have only lost three of their last 16 games and finished third at the 2024 Copa America, as they beat the USMNT 1-0 in the group stage of that competition.

For live updates and highlights throughout USMNT vs Uruguay, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch USMNT vs Uruguay live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7pm ET Tuesday (November 18)

Venue: Raymond James Stadium — Tampa, Florida

TV Channel: Universo

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

USMNT team news, focus

Pochettino was delighted with the performance of recalled playmaker Gio Reyna as he scored and assisted in the win against Paraguay. The talented attacker should start again, while Diego Luna is also pushing for a start in that area of the field. Folarin Balogun scored the winner against Paraguay but in-form Haji Wright (an unused sub on Saturday) is likely to come in to start. The likes of Ricardo Pepi, Auston Trusty and Mark McKenzie are all pushing to start too as USMNT players scramble for precious minutes to impress ahead of the World Cup on home soil next summer.

Uruguay team news, focus

Manuel Ugarte and Ronald Araujo were both unused subs against Mexico and that suggests they should start against the USMNT. Bielsa will likely start veterans Rodrigo Bentancur and Jose Gimenez again to give them a solid look. Uruguay are extremely tough to create chances against but without the duo of Darwin Nunez and Federico Valverde they lack a bit of punch going forward.

USMNT vs Uruguay prediction

This feels like it will be a very even game and Uruguay have plenty of quality and will limit the chances the USMNT have. Go for a draw. USMNT 1-1 Uruguay.