USMNT vs Trinidad and Tobago: Preview, how to watch en Peacock (en Espanol)

The United States men’s national team is the heavily-favored side for a critical match-up — or two — versus Trinidad and Tobago for qualification to a major tournament.

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before, though Gregg Berhalter’s side is in no danger of overlooked the Soca Warriors like Bruce Arena’s men did more than a half-decade ago when they failed to reach the 2018 World Cup.

The first leg is Thursday in Frisco, Texas, at the home of FC Dallas, before a second leg November 20 at Hasely Crawford Stadium in the Port of Spain. Both matches will be available to stream en Peacock en Espanol.

If the Yanks outlast T&T over 180 minutes, they’ll officially join the field for the 2024 Copa America on U.S. soil. Should they fail, they’ll face a March 23, 2024 qualification match with one of the losers of Costa Rica vs Panama, Jamaica vs Canada, and Honduras vs Mexico.

The Yanks won’t have Christian Pulisic or Timothy Weah in Gregg Berhalter’s 24-man roster, but there’s otherwise a very consistent squad led by Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, and Matt Turner.

The leg injury suffered by Christian Pulisic during AC Milan’s UEFA Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain has cost him fitness for club and country, while Weah has been out of the mix for Juventus all month with a hamstring injury.

Kickoff (first leg): 9pm ET Thursday, November 16

TV Channel: Universo, Telemundo Deportes

Stream En Espanol: Peacock

Kickoff (second leg): 7pm ET Monday, November 20

TV Channel: Universo, Telemundo Deportes

Stream En Espanol: Peacock

