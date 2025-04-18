How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Tottenham Hotspur look to keep their levels up when they host fourth-place Nottingham Forest in North London on Monday.

Spurs are into the semifinals of the Europa League, closing in on a title despite living deeeeeep down the Premier League table in 15th place. Ange Postecoglou, as he’s famously noted, has a habit of winning trophies in his second seasons at a club. Will his Spurs keep their focus in their surprisingly low-consequence Run-In to the league?

WATCH – Spurs v Nottingham Forest

Forest were in Spurs’ position last season but have surged up the Premier League table, their 57 points 20 more than their Monday hosts.

In third place for most of the season, Forest have sunk two points behind Newcastle and are just two points above Man City. With Chelsea and Aston Villa just one point behind City, Champions League qualification is very much in question for Nuno Espirito Santo.

For live updates and highlights throughout Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest, check out PST’s live blog coverage below...

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Monday

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — North London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

OUT: Radu Dragusin (torn ACL - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Heung-min Son (foot), James Maddison (knock)

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

QUESTIONABLE: Taiwo Awoniyi (thigh), Ola Aina (calf)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest prediction

This feels like it could be a cagey one, as Spurs are 1W-1D-4L in their last half-dozen Premier League games but are dealing with the infusion of good vibes from their UEL quarterfinal triumph over Eintracht Frankfurt. Forest are a good team, too, and smarting from consecutive losses to Villa and Everton. Both will show up for a fight. Are Spurs up for it? Spurs 2-2 Nottingham Forest.