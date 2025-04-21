The storyline of Tottenham Hotspur’s 2024-25 Premier League season is consistent in its madness, as Ange Postecoglou over saw another game in which both teams scored and his side came up short.

Down 2-0 after less than 20 minutes, Spurs huffed and puffed but only found a Richarlison second-half goal en route to a 2-1 loss to top-five chasing Nottingham Forest on Monday in North London.

MORE — Recap, video highlights from Spurs 1-2 Nottingham Forest

Spurs held more than 70% of the ball and out-attempted Forest 21-4, churning up a xG advantage of 2.12-0.64. Somehow, they lost again.

Tottenham’s scored and lost 11 times in the Premier League this season. How will Postecoglou view the latest example of this phenomenon?

Ange Postecoglou reaction — How did Spurs boss react to finish-challenged loss to Forest?

Tottenham Hotspur’s manager will have words worth reading, we’d gather, and we’ll share them as soon as he speaks from North London.