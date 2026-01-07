Newcastle 4-3 Leeds: Magpies come back three times, win at the death

Harvey Barnes scored in the 12th minute of second-half stoppage time as Newcastle overcame trailing thrice at home to Leeds United in a 4-3 win at St. James’ Park on Wednesday.

Newcastle v Leeds

Newcastle vs Leeds live updates, score: 4-3

Brenden Aaronson 32, 79'’, Harvey Barnes 36', 90+12', Dominic Calvert-Lewin 45+5', Joelinton 55', Bruno Guimaraes 90+1'

Harvey Barnes goal — Newcastle 4-3 Leeds

What a finish 12 minutes deep in stoppage time.

A huge throw finds Barnes, who spins and somehow pushes the ball through a sea of bodies, off the fingers of Perri, and over the line!

Bruno Guimaraes penalty goal — Newcastle 3-3 Leeds

Guimaraes’ stuttering run up is completed with a shot the other side of a diving Perri.

And it’s 3-3 at the outset of 10 minutes’ stoppage time.

Newcastle penalty

Oh, no! Aaronson has handled the ball inside the box.

Brenden Aaronson goal — Newcastle 2-3 Leeds

The American scores again!

Aaronson tears down the right side and Sven Botman shows him to the right.

Aaronson takes the ball and slashes it through the legs of the lunging Botman, and Pope doesn’t move toward it.

Fabian Schar in distress

Schar got kicked on the back of the leg by Calvert-Lewin and he’s immediately in pain.

Newcastle ready the subs just as Yoane Wissa also prepares to enter the game.

Yoane Wissa and Jacob Ramsey leave the game for Woltemade and Schar, who is covering his face in his hands.

Joelinton goal — Newcastle 2-2 Leeds

Lewis Miley keeps a corner kick in play and finds Bruno Guimaraes atop the 18.

The Brazilian sees his teammates still cued up from the corner and spins an outside of the boot pass across goal.

Joelinton gets enough of it to turn it beyond the reaction of Perri. 2-2.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin penalty goal — Newcastle 1-2 Leeds

Pretty perfect penalty from the in-form center forward.

Leeds penalty!

Thiaw and Calvert-Lewin come together in the box and the ball clips his hand.

The referee points to the spot!

Harvey Barnes goal — Newcastle 1-1 Leeds

Anthony Gordon gets enough of a loose aerial in the box to push it toward Nick Woltemade, whose delicate flick is buried by Harvey Barnes.

Brenden Aaronson goal — Newcastle 0-1 Leeds

Malick Thiaw slips on the ball and Dominic Calvert-Lewin plays in-form Aaronson toward the top of the arc.

Aaronson tries his luck with a low shot and Nick Pope cannot stop it.

Magpies see goal ruled out

Lucas Perri goes high to claim a cross over the head of Fabian Schar, and the Newcastle back’s arm makes contact with Perri’s after the catch.

Perri drops the ball and Schar passes into the roof of the goal, but it’s called a foul and VAR agrees with that.

Newcastle lineup

Pope, Hall, Schar, Thiaw, Miley, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Gordon, Barnes, Woltemade

Leeds United lineup

Perri, Justin, Gudmundsson, Rodon, Bijol, Struijk, Ampadu, Gruev, Stach, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin

Newcastle vs Leeds preview

Daniel Farke’s Leeds have not lost since November 29’s near-comeback at Man City, beating Chelsea and Crystal Palace while drawing five times to pull eight points clear of 18th-place West Ham United.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle enter Week 21 on the heels of back-to-back wins and hoping to continue their solid performances at SJP. The Magpies are 5W-2D in their last seven home games, and home form has kept them in the top-five discussion.

Leeds have already taken a point off Newcastle, drawing the Magpies 0-0 in Week 3’s match at Elland Road. Can they collect another impressive point or three?

Newcastle United team news, focus

OUT: Anthony Elanga (knee), Dan Burn (broken rib/punctured lung), Emil Krafth (thigh), William Osula (ankle), Harrison Ashby (thigh), Jamaal Lascelles (muscular) | QUESTIONABLE: Jacob Murphy (thigh)

Leeds United team news, focus

OUT Daniel James (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: Joe Rodon (ankle), Sean Longstaff (calf)

Newcastle vs Leeds prediction

The Magpies’ only home losses this season have been to Barcelona, Arsenal, and Liverpool. Will Leeds join that esteemed list? It wouldn’t be a true stunner, especially given Newcastle’s inconsistency this season. Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa are both due for a big performance up top and their back line enters the game in fine form. Newcastle 2-1 Leeds United.

How to watch Newcastle vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3:15pm ET Wednesday

Venue: St. James’ Park — Newcastle-upon-Tyne

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Watch live on Peacock