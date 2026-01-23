How to watch Crystal Palace vs Chelsea live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

Reeling Crystal Palace look to give Selhurst Park a little bit of joy against uneven Chelsea on Sunday.

The Eagles have claimed just two points from their past seven Premier League games and haven’t won a game in any competition since a Dec. 11 win at Shelbourne in the Conference League.

Their manager, Oliver Glasner, has announced that he’s leaving the team after the season, their captain’s been sold to Manchester City, and star forward Jean-Philippe Mateta is being linked with a move away from the club. Oh, and Glasner’s last post-game press conference had many thinking he could leave even earlier. Not ideal!

Chelsea are taking their first steps under the leadership of new manager Liam Rosenior, who oversaw a 2-0 win over Brentford on his Premier League debut.

He’s also managed the club to an FA Cup third round win at Charlton Athletic, a 3-2 League Cup semifinal first leg loss versus Arsenal, and a too-close 1-0 win over Pafos in the UEFA Champions League.

That most recent result was a win but didn’t earn the Blues style points from the Stamford Bridge faithful.

For live updates and highlights throughout Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday

Venue: Selhurst Park — South London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA Network

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Nathaniel Clyne (groin), Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Daichi Kamada (hamstring), Caleb Kporha (back), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Rio Cardines (adductor) | QUESTIONABLE: Daniel Munoz (knee), Ismaila Sarr (international duty - AFCON)

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Tosin Adarabioyo (thigh), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Dario Essugo (thigh), Levi Colwill (torn ACL - MORE), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Filip Jorgensen (unspecified)

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea prediction

Palace were fourth on December 7. They’re 13th now and likely feeling grateful the bottom three teams have hauled in so few points. There’s some talent there at Selhurst Park but who is steering the ship right now? Are the players with Glasner? Too many questions. Crystal Palace 0-2 Chelsea.