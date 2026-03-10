Galatasaray vs Liverpool LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Liverpool head to Turkish giants Galatasaray for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 clash on Tuesday. And Arne Slot’s side have already lost once at Galatasaray this season, 1-0 in the league phase, so they know how difficult this is going to be.

For live updates and highlights throughout Galatasaray vs Liverpool, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Galatasaray vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 1:45pm ET Tuesday (March 10)

Venue: RAMS Park — Istanbul, Turkiye

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Galatasaray vs Liverpool score: Kick off, 1:45pm ET

Galatasaray lineup

Ugurcan; Singo, Sanchez, Bardakci, Jakobs; Torreira, Lemina; Yilmaz, Sara, Lang; Osimhen

Liverpool lineup

Mamardashvili; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ekitike

Galatasaray team news, focus

Manager Okan Buruk has turned this Galatasaray team into one which can suffer defensively but will always be a threat on the counter. Osimhen as the focal point in attack helps massively with that gameplan but the likes of Lang and Yilmaz will be really important to launching quick and direct counters. The hosts will feed off the energy of their incredible home atmosphere in Istanbul, but their fans will not be in the away end at Anfield due to a ban from UEFA. A big first leg lead, the same as in their playoff round win against Juventus, is necessary if Galatasaray are going to reach the last eight of the Champions League for the first time since 2013.

Liverpool team news, focus

Slot saw his side lose more ground in the top four race in the Premier League last week but they did win at Wolves in the FA Cup on Friday to reach the last eight of that competition. Liverpool’s squad is stretched to its limits with very little cover, especially in defense, and not having goalkeeper Alisson available for this game is a big blow but Giorgio Mamardashvili is a more than adequate back-up. We can expect Joe Gomez to play at right back in this game, while a more defensive midfield trio of Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai is possible. Liverpool have to keep it tight and they may sit a bit deeper to try and draw Galatasaray out and then find pockets of space for Mohamed Salah, Hugo Ekitike and Co. to exploit.

Galatasaray vs Liverpool preview

The reigning Turkish champions beat Juventus in a thrilling playoff round game to reach the last 16 and with Victor Osimhen, Noah Lang, Leroy Sane and Baris Yilmaz in attack, they have serious quality on the counter. They also have plenty of experience too with Ilkay Gundogan, Davinson Sanchez, Lucas Torreira, Mario Lemina and Mauro Icardi around.

You would like to think that Liverpool will now kick on in the Premier League and Champions League but their shock midweek defeat at Wolves last week proved they still can’t be trusted. Especially as they keep giving up big chances on the break which is exactly what Galatasaray will be looking for. Still, a draw or even a narrow loss in this first leg in Istanbul will be absolutely fine as Slot’s side look to finish off the job at Anfield in the second leg.

Galatasaray vs Liverpool prediction

This feels very much like it will be a draw and Liverpool will be fine with that. Galatasaray may take the lead on the counter but Liverpool’s quality will get them back in the game. Galatasaray 1-1 Liverpool.