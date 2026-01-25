Newcastle vs Aston Villa LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Newcastle United aim to put pressure on the top four while Aston Villa look to hang around the Premier League title race in a big Sunday match at St. James’ Park.

Emiliano Buendia 19'

Joelinton injury

A good moment out of the gates as the Magpies attack Villa but a bad moment follows as Joelinton needs treatment for what looks to be an upper leg/groin injury.

Jacob Ramsey will enter the fray in the 48th minute.

Halftime — Newcastle 0-1 Aston Villa

Mild boos for Eddie Howe’s men as the Magpies exit the pitch down one.

Bruno Guimaraes’ absence has been notable but perhaps not as glaring as expected, though Buendia has found more room to operate than is normally evident against Newcastle’s engine room.

Magpies on 57% possession and lead xG by about 0.2 but being out-attempted 8-4.

Nick Woltemade and Anthony Elanga are on the bench, and Jacob Ramsey too. Villa are sure to look to Evann Guessand and maybe recently-returned Leon Bailey.

Another big Martinez save!

This could so easily be a 2-2 game, but both goalkeepers have had big saves.

Martinez’s two stops have kept a zero on the hosts’ side of the board, the latest a glove denial of Lewis Miley before halftime.

Emiliano Buendia goal — Newcastle 0-1 Aston Villa

It’s a beautiful finish to a great team goal, as Buendia takes the spoils of a many-pass sequence and curls the ball into the upper 90 from outside the 18.

Gorgeous.

Pope denies Watkins

A error from Thiaw allows Ollie Watkins a half-chance as he’s closed down by Sven Botman, and the striker looks set to make the most of it.

Pope gets a piece of it, and the resulting short corner comes to nothing.

Buendia manufactures danger

Tonali loses the ball in the midfield and there’s a sea of bodies between the ball and the goal.

Emi Buendia sees that as an invitation and challenges Nick Pope with a 30-yard shot, and the keeper gets to his left for a parry.

0-0, 6'

Excellent leg save!

Sandro Tonali gets into the box and tears into a left-footed shot away from the dive of Emiliano Martinez.

The keeper somehow stretches his foot to get a piece of the ball and keep it scoreless in the second minute.

Bright start!

Newcastle lineup

Pope, Trippier,, Botman, Thiaw, Hall, Tonali, Joelinton, Miley, Gordon, Barnes, Wissa

Aston Villa lineup

Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen, Onana, Tielemans, Sancho, Buendia, Rogers, Watkins

Newcastle vs Aston Villa preview

The Villans sit third with 43 points after stumbling along with Arsenal and second-place Man City, and they’ve claimed just four points from 12 including a Week 19 loss to the leaders at the Emirates Stadium.

Newcastle have claimed 10 of 12 points since December 30, but the last meeting was a disappointing scoreless draw at Wolves and their next five matches are quite the ask.

After Villa, the Magpies will face Liverpool, Brentford, Spurs, and Man City. They open the stretch with 33 points, three points off fourth-place Liverpool, and this stretch will go a long way to determine their season.

Newcastle team news, focus

OUT: Jacob Murphy (thigh), Valentino Livramento (thigh), Fabian Schar (ankle), Emil Krafth (thigh), Jamaal Lascelles (muscular) | QUESTIONABLE: Dan Burn (broken rib/punctured lung), William Osula (ankle), Bruno Guimaraes (lower body)

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Boubacar Kamara (knee), Ross Barkley (knee), John McGinn (knee)

Newcastle vs Aston Villa prediction

Newcastle have one more day of rest than the Villans, who had a real test from Fenerbahce in Turkiye. The Magpies and Villans scrambled a 0-0 draw at Villa Park. Can Eddie Howe engineer some more SJP magic to swing three points to his column? Maybe... Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa.