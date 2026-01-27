How to watch Napoli vs Chelsea live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

This is going to be one heck of a game on Wednesday in Naples, as Napoli host Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League group stage finale and both teams need a win. Big time.

Antonio Conte’s Napoli, the reigning Italian champions, have struggled on their return to the Champions League and need a win to try and secure their spot in the playoff round. They have lost three of their seven games so far and sit in 25th place in the table heading into the final game. They need to finish 24th or higher to grab a spot in the playoff round but are in poor form and injuries have hit them hard.

Chelsea sit in eighth place heading into this game, which is the final spot which guarantees that you go straight through to the last 16 and avoid the playoff round. But Liam Rosenior’s side could win this game and still not finish in the top eight as they are level on points with five other teams and the goal difference margin is so tight.

How to watch Napoli vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (January 28)

Venue: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona — Naples, Italy

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Napoli team news, focus

Scott McTominay continues to step up and deliver big goals and moments for Napoli but Conte’s side have only won once in their last six games in all competitions and were hammered 3-0 at Juventus on Sunday. They are nine points behind Serie A leaders Inter Milan and Napoli’s main hope of glory this season is in the Champions League. Kevin de Bruyne remains out through injury and Napoli have been hit hard by injuries consistently this season, but Romelu Lukaku has just returned from his long-term issue and should be an option off the bench. Given those injuries and their poor displays, if they can make it to the knockout rounds of the Champions League it would be a very good achievement.

Chelsea team news, focus

Cole Palmer didn’t feature for Chelsea in their win at Crystal Palace on Sunday but could feature here. Dario Essugo, Levi Colwill and Tosin all remain out but Romeo Lavia is back in training after his lengthy absence. Rosenior will likely go with a 4-2-3-1 formation with Andrey Santos and Moises Caicedo sitting in midfield and both Joao Pedro and Estevao are in brilliant form up top and should start.

Napoli vs Chelsea prediction

This is a great time for Chelsea to play Napoli and it feels like their attackers will cause havoc on the counter and enjoy the fact that Napoli have to go for it. Napoli 1-3 Chelsea.