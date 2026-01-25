Crystal Palace 1-3 Chelsea: Clinical Blues cruise to victory

Chelsea eased to a 3-1 victory at Crystal Palace on Sunday with Liam Rosenior’s side clinical and full of confidence.

Estevao put Chelsea ahead in the first half and then set up Joao Pedro to make it 2-0 early in the second half before Enzo Fernandez made it 3-0 from the penalty spot.

Adam Wharton was sent off with 20 minutes to go but Palace didn’t give up and USMNT center back Chris Richards grabbed a consolation goal.

With the win Chelsea move on to 37 points for the season. Palace stay on 28 and are sinking closer to the relegation zone.

Clinical Chelsea are feeling comfy

The vibes are good at Chelsea under Rosenior and even without Cole Palmer they were flowing and clinical in attack against Palace. Yes, they gave up some big chances and Robert Sanchez had to make some big stops. But they’ve now won three games in a week and Chelsea look more relaxed and comfortable in how they’re playing. They are scoring at key moments in games and they have so much quality in attack with Joao Pedro, Estevao, Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez all contributing and flowing forward as a unit. Of course Rosenior will want to stop opponents creating big chances against his Chelsea side but he will be delighted that so early on in his reign his side look so comfortable on the ball and in attack and have a newfound ruthless edge to their game.

What’s next?

Crystal Palace have a huge game at Nottingham Forest next Sunday, February 1. Chelsea have a massive midweek Champions League trip to Napoli and then host West Ham on Saturday, January 31.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea score: 1-3

Richards 89'; Estevao 34', Joao Pedro 50', Fernandez 64'

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

Chris Richards flicks home a header

After a massive scramble in the box the ball is flicked on and Chris Richards heads home.

Richards gives Palace late hope against Chelsea Ten-man Crystal Palace continue to fight against Chelsea as Chris Richards heads in his side's lifeline from close range late in the second half at Selhurst Park.

Johnson misses a big chance

Brennan Johnson with a big chance but he drags it wide and now he’s been subbed off. Palace have missed some big chances today and that early miss from Mateta was key. If he scored that would have made this a totally different game.

Adam Wharton sent off

Wharton picks up his second yellow card of the game as he slides in on Caicedo. Palace down to 10 players with just under 20 minutes left.

Wharton sent off for second yellow against Chelsea It's a second yellow card for Adam Wharton as he's late to the challenge against Moises Caicedo, giving the referee no choice but to brandish a red card for the Crystal Palace midfielder.

Enzo Fernandez slots home the penalty kick calmly

What a penalty kick from Enzo as Dean Henderson has no chance and is rooted to the spot. 3-0 to Chelsea. Game over.

Fernandez's penalty puts Chelsea 3-0 up v. Palace Following a lengthy and controversial VAR review, Chelsea are awarded a penalty allowing Enzo Fernandez to step up to the spot to tuck away Chelsea's third goal of the match against Crystal Palace.

Big handball calls from Chelsea... and it’s a penalty!

VAR check for a potential penalty kick for Chelsea as Joao Pedro’s shot hits Canvot’s arm. The referee gives a penalty after a long check as he books Canvot for accidental handball.

Joao Pedro finishes superbly!

Joao Pedro plays a lovely give-and-go with Estevao and is away. He still has plenty to do but cuts inside Wharton and drills a low shot on goal which squirms through Henderson. It’s early in the second half and Chelsea are cruising.

Pedro drills Chelsea 2-0 ahead of Crystal Palace Chelsea double their lead at Selhurst Park as Joao Pedro and Estevao combine in the build up, opening the door for Joao Pedro to strike Chelsea 2-0 in front of Crystal Palace.

Half time: Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea

A very tight game with a couple of big chances for Palace, but Chelsea area ahead thanks to Estevao’s really well taken goal on the counter.

Estevao so close to a second on the break

A long ball forward sees Estevao played in again and he races clear but smashes his effort wide of the far post. Almost a carbon copy of his goal.

Estevao with a beauty on the counter!

Palace play a ball back and Estevao latches on to it. He has so much to do but runs from the halfway line, holds off Tyrick Mitchell and smashes home past Henderson. The teenager has Chelsea ahead.

Estevao smashes Chelsea in front of Crystal Palace Chelsea take the lead at Selhurst Park thanks to a brilliant solo effort from Estevao, who sprints away from the Crystal Palace defense before firing the Blues in front.

Caicedo has to watch himself here...

He’s already on a yellow card and he’s just taken down Sarr. Chelsea really can’t afford yet another red card.

Sarr goes close!

A long throw from Palace is flicked on by Reece James towards his own goal and Sarr gets in front of Cucurella and Sanchez but flicks his shot wide. Another really good chance.

Caicedo fires wide

The ball is knocked down to the edge of the box and Moises Caicedo is there, but his effort flies wide. He was under pressure but that was another decent chance for a Chelsea midfielder.

Fernandez smashes over

Good play from Neto and Cucurella down the left and they set up Enzo Fernandez. His shot is over the bar from a good position. Decent chance for Chelsea.

Sanchez with a huge save to deny Mateta!

Badiashile gets caught on the ball and Mateta is clean through. He doesn’t look confident as he’s bearing down on goal and Robert Sanchez makes a really good save with his legs. Huge stop from the Chelsea goalkeeper but Palace should be ahead.

Crystal Palace lineup

Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Canvot; Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell; Sarr, Mateta, Johnson

Chelsea

Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella; Santos, Caicedo; Estevao, Fernandez, Neto; Joao Pedro

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Nathaniel Clyne (groin), Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Daichi Kamada (hamstring), Caleb Kporha (back), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Rio Cardines (adductor) | QUESTIONABLE: Daniel Munoz (knee), Ismaila Sarr (international duty - AFCON)

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Tosin Adarabioyo (thigh), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Dario Essugo (thigh), Levi Colwill (torn ACL - MORE), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Filip Jorgensen (unspecified)

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea preview

The Eagles have claimed just two points from their past seven Premier League games and haven’t won a game in any competition since a Dec. 11 win at Shelbourne in the Conference League.

Their manager, Oliver Glasner, has announced that he’s leaving the team after the season, their captain’s been sold to Manchester City, and star forward Jean-Philippe Mateta is being linked with a move away from the club. Oh, and Glasner’s last post-game press conference had many thinking he could leave even earlier. Not ideal!

Chelsea are taking their first steps under the leadership of new manager Liam Rosenior, who oversaw a 2-0 win over Brentford on his Premier League debut. He’s also managed the club to an FA Cup third round win at Charlton Athletic, a 3-2 League Cup semifinal first leg loss versus Arsenal, and a too-close 1-0 win over Pafos in the UEFA Champions League. That most recent result was a win but didn’t earn the Blues style points from the Stamford Bridge faithful.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea prediction

Palace were fourth on December 7. They’re 13th now and likely feeling grateful the bottom three teams have hauled in so few points. There’s some talent there at Selhurst Park but who is steering the ship right now? Are the players with Glasner? Too many questions. Crystal Palace 0-2 Chelsea.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday

Venue: Selhurst Park — South London

TV Channel: USA

