How to watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

  
Published January 23, 2026 09:00 AM

Brentford look to strengthen their European stock when they host restless Nottingham Forest at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday.

Keith Andrews’ Bees lost at Chelsea last time out to snap a six-match unbeaten run which included four wins and propelled them, however briefly, into the top five.

This meeting with 17th-place Forest represents the calm before a storm of three-straight European competitors dot their fixture list: Aston Villa, Newcastle, and Arsenal.

WATCH Brentford v Nottingham Forest

Forest are five points clear of the bottom three right now thanks to a recent win at West Ham and draw with Arsenal, but things are uneasy at the City Ground.

Sean Dyche and his Tricky Trees lost at second-tier Wrexham in the FA Cup earlier his month, and are coming off a Thursday loss at Braga in the Europa League which leaves them outside the top eight to add two more fixtures to their calendar next month.

Brentford have been quite good but Forest are eyeing their next four fixtures as a good chance to improve their points haul by quite a bit. Palace, Leeds, and Wolves are next on the docket.

For live updates and highlights throughout Brentford vs Nottingham Forest, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium — West London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Antoni Milambo (knee), Fabio Carvalho (torn ACL), Josh Dasilva (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Frank Onyeka (international duty return - AFCON), Jordan Henderson (ankle)

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: John Victor (knee), Chris Wood (knee) | QUESTiONABLE: igor Jesus (knock)

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest prediction

The Bees will be fresh and Forest have to rally their attack after consecutive shutouts (albeit versus good sides in Arsenal and Braga). But Dyche teams know how to dig in and this could well be a game with very few truly dangerous chances. Long throws, maybe? Brentford 1-1 Forest.