Darren Fletcher reaction after Manchester United slip to draw at Burnley in first game after Amorim firing

Darren Fletcher’s first game in charge of Manchester United was entertaining but a bit too familiar as the Red Devils drew bottom-three Burnley 2-2 at Turf Moor.

Man United were playing their first game since the firing of Ruben Amorim, and Fletcher saw his team go down early due to an Ayden Heaven own goal.

Benjamin Sesko fired the Red Devils level and then ahead, but the lead did not last long as Burnley’s Jaidon Anthony came off the bench to give the hosts a rare point.

How will the caretaker boss view his men’s point at Turf Moor? Read on.

Darren Fletcher reaction after Manchester United slip to draw at Burnley

“Bit disappointed that we didn’t win the game. We did more than enough in terms of chances, shots, balls cleared off the line, not sure why Martinez’s goal was taken away.”

“When you get to 2-1 up you want to see out the game, score another goal. To be fair to Burnley it’s a good finish. But to concede and not find the goal to win 3-2, it’s disappointing. The effort was there, the application was there. I’m happy with their output and levels but I know they have more in them.”

Thoughts on Burnley’s goals: “You can always do more. Every time a team scores against you, you can do more. We’ll reflect on that and learn.”

What did you like and not like tonight? “Our runs in behind, our movement, our chance creation was good. You can tell the players were in a different system for a while. Fatigue was a big thing today. Thought we had some tired legs, skeleton squad and quick turnaround — the shortest of the season. I can only compliment them for the efort

How much did Sesko need those goals? “He needed it massively. I spoke to him before the game and tried to reiterate how good of a player he is and how long I’ve been watching him.”

What was it like leading the team as manager? “It’s an amazing experience. I’m disappointed we didn’t win the game, I can’t hide that. But in terms of leading the team out, it was a pleasure and an honor.”

What’s next? “I’ll be charge for the Brighton game [in the FA Cup] and we’ll take it from there. ... I’ve been around the first team for years before this. I’m only focusing on the job at hand, the next game.”