Burnley 2-2 Manchester United: Sesko brace only worth a point at Turf Moor

Manchester United couldn’t make the most of a soft landing spot for caretaker manager Darren Fletcher drawing Burnley 2-2 at Turf Moor on Wednesday in the first match of the post-Ruben Amorim era.

MORE — Who will be the next manager of Man United?

Benjamin Sesko scored twice for Manchester United in between an Ayden Heaven own goal and Jayden Anthony curler.

The Red Devils out-attempted Burnley 30-7 but end the day with a third-straight draw. They’ve only won one of their last six Premier League matches.

WATCH — Burnley v Manchester United full match replay

Man United’s 32nd point leaves them sixth on the table as they again fail to find fourth place.

The point is just the third from Burnley during what’s now a 12-match winless run. Their 13th point of the season sees them eight points back of safety.

More to come...

Burnley vs Manchester United final score: 2-2

Ayden Heaven o.g. 13', Benjamin Sesko 50', 59', Jaidon Anthony 66'

Burnley vs Manchester United live updates

Man United subs

Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee enter the game for Casemiro and Cunha in the 73rd minute.

Jaidon Anthony goal — Burnley 2-2 Manchester United

Off the bench and onto the scoresheet.

Neither Shaw nor Martinez close down Jaidon Anthony and he mails a shot past Senne Lammens for 2-2 in the 66th minute.

Benjamin Sesko goal — Burnley 1-2 Manchester United

Dorgu burns past Walker and slices a cross toward goal.

Sesko cuts between two defenders and gets the ball past Dubravka.

Benjamin Sesko goal — Burnley 1-1 Manchester United

Casemiro slots a neat pass toward Bruno Fernandes, who sends Benjamin Sesko behind the Burnley back line.

Sesko’s finish is clinical to the right of Martin Dubravka.

Halftime — Burnley 1-0 Manchester United

Man United trail despite a 12-2 advantage in shots and 68% of the ball.

Ruben Amorim is no longer their boss, but he oversaw a fair few halves like this one.

Another goal line clearance

This time Dorgu dinks the ball over Dubravka and toward the goal but Maxime Esteve clears just before the paint.

Lisandro Martinez goal taken away

Martinez turns and finishes a loose ball off a corner kick, but he had caused Kyle Walker to hit the deck in the build-up and that’s going to be enough to stop the goal from reaching the scoreboard.

Still 1-0 Burnley after 28 minutes.

Bashir Humphreys brilliant block

Bruno Fernandes chips a delicate free kick to the back post, where Casemiro nods it back across goal.

Matheus Cunha gets up and looks to head it home, but Bashir Humphreys has fired back toward his goal line and headed it over from very close range.

Some play.

Ayden Heaven own goal — Burnley 1-0 Manchester United

Bashir Humphreys gets the ball on the left and hits a hopeful ball toward goal that almost immediately takes a turn off Ayden Heaven and floats into the United goal.

Burnley lineup

Dubravka, Walker, Esteve, Pires, Laurent, Ugochukwu, Mejbri, Humphreys, Florentino, Edwards, Broja

Manchester United lineup

Lammens, Shaw, Heaven, Martinez, Dalot, Casemiro, Ugarte, Dorgu, Fernandes, Cunha, Sesko

Burnley vs Manchester United preview

The Red Devils parted ways with Amorim this week after the seeming stabilization of his project turned out to be a false dawn due to a lack of cohesion with the club’s short-term versus long-term aims.

If the players are down about it, it might not matter a ton because Scott Parker’s Burnley are in a deep funk. The Clarets have not won in 11 Premier League matches, drawing just twice in that run. Burnley are now nine points back of safety but do have a game-in-hand on 17th-place Nottingham Forest.

And this fixture kicks off a run of three-straight games against traditional Big Six sides, as Liverpool and Spurs are next on the docket.

Burnley team news, focus

OUT: Josh Cullen (knee), Axel Tuanzebe (international duty - AFCON), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (knee), Zian Flemming (unspecified), Joe Worrall (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Lyle Foster (international duty - AFCON), Maxime Esteve (undisclosed), Hannibal Mejbri (fitness)

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Kobbie Mainoo (calf), Matthijs de Ligt (unspecified - MORE), Noussair Mazraoui (international duty - AFCON), Bryan Mbeumo (international duty - AFCON), Amad Diallo (international duty - AFCON), Harry Maguire (thigh)

Burnley vs Manchester United prediction

This shouldn’t be much of a game, especially with Bruno Fernandes back in the fold. Goals are a massive ask for Burnley, and outscoring Man United is an even bigger request. If Man United cannot win this game or at least decisively out-perform the Clarets, than the club may be in terrible, terrible shape. Could this be a big Benjamin Sesko game? Or will Joshua Zirkzee start? Either way... Burnley 0-2 Manchester United.

How to watch Burnley vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3:15pm ET Wednesday

Venue: Turf Moor — Burnley, Lancashire

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA Network