How to watch Leicester City vs Liverpool live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Liverpool can win the Premier League this weekend with help, but the Reds also know beating Leicester City at the King Power Stadium would put them within a win of doing it all by themselves.

Arne Slot’s Reds have a 13-point lead on Arsenal heading into the weekend with the Gunners going to Ipswich Town early Sunday. Should Arsenal fall, Liverpool can win the Premier League with a win.

WATCH – Leicester v Liverpool

Leicester knows they are big-time underdogs to beat Liverpool on Sunday, but Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Foxes are on the precipice of relegation and could even be confirmed for the drop ahead of kickoff. Leicester are 17 points back of 17th-place and can only claim 18 points this season, so their next dropped point would seal the deal even if their closest competitors lose all of theirs.

Of course, the Foxes would love any cause for hope of another Premier League season. And a home win over Liverpool would be a delight for their fans in any event.

For live updates and highlights throughout Leicester City vs Liverpool, check out PST’s live blog coverage below…

How to watch Leicester City vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Sunday

Venue: King Power Stadium — Leicester, East Midlands

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Leicester City team news, focus

OUT: Harry Winks (club discipline), Abdul Fatawu (knee - out for season)

Liverpool team news, focus

OUT: Joe Gomez (thigh - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Trent Alexander-Arnold (foot)

Leicester City vs Liverpool prediction

This season marks the end of a decade that began with Leicester City’s stunning run to the Premier League title. It’s crazy to consider that the Foxes will soon be relegated for the second time. We can’t say whether this win will give the Reds the Premier League title, but we can say we expect them to win. Leicester City 1-3 Liverpool.