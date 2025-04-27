Arne Slot reaction — Liverpool boss salutes Jurgen Klopp, players, supporters after Reds win Premier League

Liverpool boss Arne Slot can finally say mission accomplished after Liverpool rolled over Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 to win the 2024-25 Premier League title on Sunday at Anfield, and he’s happy to thank his predecessor.

Slot led off his post-match salute to the Anfield crowd by leading them in a song about Jurgen Klopp, returning the favor that the outgoing coach did for him when speaking after his last game as Reds boss.

Liverpool are champions of England for the 20th time in their celebrated history, this last crown their third of the Premier League era.

Slot took the reins from Jurgen Klopp last summer and has navigated every blip on the radar as the Reds propelled themselves back atop the table.

How will Slot react to the title? It’s safe to say he’s happy.

Arne Slot reaction — Liverpool manager speaks after Reds win Premier League

“It feels great. I don’t think I want to say a lot. The only thing I can do is send my celebration to Jurgen, so here we go (sings) Jurgen Klopp, a la la la la la.”

“Yeah it was. I think even before the game it was already clear that we couldn’t lose this game. The way we arrived here with the bus, everybody on the bus thought there was no way, no way we could lose this game. It was difficult to 1-nil down but we always find a way to win.”

“Incredibly proud but not only of the players but everybody knows what effort they’ve put in. The people who are standing here, sports directors, my staff members, everyone, we should give them a big round of applause.”

“As a player, as a supporter, as a fan, or a staff member. Let’s forget that it’s the second in 35 years. It’s the second in five years.”