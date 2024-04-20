Premier League winners - Full list of every champion

The thrilling three-way race for the 2023-24 Premier League Trophy has Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool all alive for the crown with under a month of fixtures left on the docket.

This season’s title race comes on the heels of the 2022-23 season campaign, an epic title battle played out before Manchester City finished ahead of Arsenal to seal a third-straight title.

[ MORE: Premier League 2023-24 standings ]

With Manchester City hunting down Arsenal in the final months of the campaign, it made you think back to some of the great teams, and champions, in the past.

From Manchester United’s legendary treble-winning side to Arsenal’s Invincibles and the Leicester City fairytale, there have been so many amazing title winners over the 30 seasons of the Premier League.

Below you will find a list of every Premier League winner since the league was formed in 1992-93, with just seven teams being able to call themselves champions since that campaign.

Premier League winners - List of every champion

1992-93: Manchester United

1993-94: Manchester United

1994-95: Blackburn Rovers

1995-96: Manchester United

1996-97: Manchester United

1997-98: Arsenal

1998-99: Manchester United

1999-00: Manchester United

2000-01: Manchester United

2001-02: Arsenal

2002-03: Manchester United

2003-04: Arsenal

2004-05: Chelsea

2005-06: Chelsea

2006-07: Manchester United

2007-08: Manchester United

2008-09: Manchester United

2009-10: Chelsea

2010-11: Manchester United

2011-12: Manchester City

2012-13: Manchester United

2013-14: Manchester City

2014-15: Chelsea

2015-16: Leicester City

2016-17: Chelsea

2017-18: Manchester City

2018-19: Manchester City

2019-20: Liverpool

2020-21: Manchester City

2021-22: Manchester City

2022-23: Manchester City

