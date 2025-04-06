 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

florida.jpg
Clayton leads Florida to NCAA title game, scoring 34 points in 79-73 victory over SEC rival Auburn
piage.jpg
UConn-South Carolina women’s championship game a clash of titans in the sport
Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas crowned Grand Slam Track champion with personal best 400m

Top Clips

nbc_sx_250recap_250405.jpg
Hymas leads 250SX podium of new faces in Round 12
nbc_sx_webb_250405.jpg
Webb unpacks ‘bummer conditions’ in Round 12
nbc_sx_mcelrath_250405.jpg
McElrath: Foxborough was ‘all about opportunity’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Houston rallies to beat Duke 70-67 in Final Four, advances to face Florida for NCAA title

  
Published April 6, 2025 12:11 AM

SAN ANTONIO — Houston’s suffocating defense wiped away a 14-point deficit over the final eight minutes and erased Cooper Flagg and Duke’s title hopes Saturday in a 70-67 stunner over the Blue Devils at the Final Four.

Duke made a grand total of one field goal over the last 10 1/2 minutes of this game. The second-to-last attempt was a step-back jumper in the lane by Flagg that J’Wan Roberts disrupted. The last was a desperation heave by Tyrese Proctor that caught nothing at the buzzer.

It was Roberts’ two free throws with 19.6 seconds left that gave the Cougars their first lead since 6-5. LJ Cryer, who led Houston with 26 points, made two more to push the lead to three. It was Houston’s biggest lead of the night.

The Cougars, who never won a title, not even in the days of Phi Slama Jamma, will play Florida on Monday night for the championship.

Florida’s 79-73 win over Auburn in the early game was a free-flowing hoopsfest. This one would’ve looked perfect on a cracked blacktop and a court with chain-link nets.

That’s just how Houston likes it. It closed the game on an 11-1 run, and though Flagg finished with 27 points, he did it on 8-for-19 shooting and never got a good look after his 3 at the 3:02 mark put the Blue Devils up by nine.

It looked over at that point. Houston was just getting started.

A team that prides itself on getting three stops in a row — calling the third one the “kill stop” — allowed a measly three free throws down the stretch.

Houston finished with four blocked shots, including four from its eraser, Joseph Tugler.