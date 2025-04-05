Mikel Arteta reaction to Arsenal’s draw at Everton, penalty decision: “It is never a penalty”

Mikel Arteta was not best pleased with the penalty decision which went against Arsenal in their 1-1 draw at Everton.

MORE — Everton 1-1 Arsenal analysis, highlights

He also wasn’t delighted with the way his much-changed Arsenal side played as they’re now 11 points behind leaders Liverpool and could be 14 points behind with seven games to go.

We already knew it, but Arsenal’s title hopes are now basically over.

Mikel Arteta reaction on penalty kick

Speaking to TNT Sports in the UK after the game, Arteta was adamant that there wasn’t enough contact from Myles Lewis-Skelly on Jack Harrison for it to be a penalty kick early in the second half, and believed the foul started outside the box anyway.

“For me it is never a penalty,” Arteta said.

Arteta added the following in his post-game press conference, citing Everton’s Jake O’Brien grappling with Ben White and how the Irish defender should have been sent off.

“I’ve seen it 15 times, there’s no way, in my opinion, that’s a penalty,” Arteta said. “Because if there is, then O’Brien has to be out and Everton has to play with 10 men, that’s clear.”

Title race no longer on Arsenal’s mind

It was clear from Arteta’s starting lineup, which saw him leave out Timber, Saka, Odegaard and Martinelli, that he is now focused fully on the Champions League as they play Real Madrid at the quarterfinal stage.

Arteta said his side came through the game without any more injuries, which is the main bonus as they chase Champions League glory.

With Arsenal losing more ground in their hunt to chase down Liverpool, Arteta was asked if drawing too many games (they have 11 draws, with only Everton drawing more in the league) has been Arsenal’s downfall this season and if that is what has cost them in the title race.

“For sure. You have to win many more games when there is a team that constantly is winning,” Arteta said.

Arteta not happy with Arsenal performance

“Especially with the result, very unhappy,” Arteta said. “Very tough place to come. A team that is very direct, very physical and if you don’t deal with it constantly well you will never get any momentum. We went ahead to finally find more control and generate more chances. We didn’t do that.

“The start of the second half was very poor, we gave the ball away and we were insecure with what we do and the decision of the penalty comes... You want to dominate the game and we didn’t play the game you have to play, like you have to with many other teams in the Premier League.”

“We did a lot of good things in the game. We managed to give minutes to a lot of players as well and rest some players. But we missed two points.”