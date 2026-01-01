Crystal Palace vs Fulham LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

All of a sudden Crystal Palace sit level on points with Fulham ahead of their clash to open up 2026.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Thursday (January 1)

Venue: Selhurst Park — South London

TV Channel: NBCSN

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Crystal Palace vs Fulham score: 1-0

Mateta 39'

Crystal Palace vs Fulham live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

Mateta heads home!

A lovely cross from Clyne on the right finds Mateta at the back post and he heads the ball across goal and into the corner. Palace lead just before half time.

Big save from Leno!

That is a big save from Bernd Leno. A cross into the box causes chaos and Guehi turns well but his effort is saved at the near post. Really smart stop from Leno.

Good chances for Fulham

A cross into the box just misses Smith Rowe and Wilson’s shot on goal is pushed away. The rebound falls to Jimenez but he sends his effort wide. It came at him pretty quickly.

Palace building some pressure but Fulham sharp on the break

Several crosses are swung into the box and Palace are keeping some pressure on. Fulham break and Kevin’s effort is saved, but he was offside. Things are starting to heat up on a chilly night at Selhurst.

Slow start at Selhurst

It has been a very quiet start at Selhurst Park as neither team has created a big chance. As expected, it is very even.

Crystal Palace lineup

Henderson; Lacroix, Guehi, Lerma; Clyne, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Devenny, Pino; Mateta

Fulham lineup

Leno; Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Kevin; Jimenez

Crystal Palace team news, focus

Injuries have hit Palace hard with Chris Richards, Daichi Kamada, Daniel Munoz and still out, plus Ismaila Sarr is away on AFCON duty and Eddie Nketiah has gone down with an injury too. Guehi, Wharton and Mateta are the spine of this team but Palace’s busy season with such a small squad is catching up with them.

Fulham team news, focus

Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze are all away at AFCON, while striker Rodrigo Muniz remains out and Ryan Sessegnon is also out. Harry Wilson, Kevin and Smith Rowe will support Jimenez in attack.

Crystal Palace vs Fulham preview

Oliver Glasner’s side have been on a rough run of results, winning just two of their last six games as injuries have hit hard. They are also winless in four at Selhurst Park, which is a big surprise.

Fulham are on a roll, winning three in a row and six of their last nine games as Marco Silva’s side have surged up the Premier League table. Their climb has been largely fueled by Harry Wilson’s remarkable form and Raul Jimenez’s finishing.

Crystal Palace vs Fulham prediction

Fulham haven’t drawn a game since August, but this feels like it will end even and both will be happy enough with that. Crystal Palace 1-1 Fulham.