Olympic hockey stars appear on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ to be on ‘Tonight Show’

Olympic hockey stars Hilary Knight, Megan Keller and brothers Jack and Quinn Hughes joined “Heated Rivalry” actor Connor Storrie for his opening monologue on “Saturday Night Live.”

The four players wore Team USA jerseys and their Olympic gold medals, earning cheers from the studio audience.

“We’ve been so busy playing, we haven’t had time to see your show yet,” Jack, who scored the golden goal in last Sunday’s 2-1 win over Canada, said to Storrie.

“It’s about hockey, right?” Quinn jokingly asked.

Knight and Keller then joined the group on stage.

“Hilary, Megan, it’s so cool that we’re all here,” Storrie said.

“It was going to be just us, but we thought we’d invite the guys, too,” Knight joked.

“Yeah, we thought we’d give them a little moment to shine,” said Keller, who scored the golden goal in the Feb. 19 2-1 win over Canada.

Quinn Hughes said the last time the U.S. men won Olympic hockey gold was 46 years ago (at the 1980 Lake Placid Games).

Knight then said, “The last time we did that was two whole Olympics ago,” referring to the 2018 PyeongChang Games.

“Nice burn,” Jack Hughes replied, before turning to Storrie. “But these gold medals aren’t just for us. They’re for all hockey fans — yours, too.”

Knight and the Hughes brothers are scheduled to appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday at 11:35 p.m. ET.