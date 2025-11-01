 Skip navigation
Enzo Maresca reaction — Chelsea boss speaks after Caicedo spurs Blues to London derby win

  
Published November 1, 2025 03:31 PM

Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea is back in the win column at the expense of London derby rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, collecting three big points away from home.

Moises Caicedo was the star for Chelsea, and the Blues needed every bit of their effort to solve Spurs keeper Guglielmo Vicario.

MORE — Spurs vs Chelsea player ratings out of 10 | Spurs v Chelsea recap, highlights

The Chelsea manager will be happy to be back in the Premier League win column following a loss to Sunderland in Week 9, and perhaps happier than his defense looked stronger than it did in a victorious seven-goal League Cup scrap with Wolves at midweek.

But is that how Maresca sees it?

Enzo Maresca reaction — Chelsea boss speaks after Caicedo spurs Blues to London derby win

We’ll share all of Enzo Maresa’s words as soon as he speaks from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.