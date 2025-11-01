Tottenham Hotspur’s terrible home form continued on Saturday, as Thomas Frank’s side barely had a sniff of goal and was beaten 1-0 by Chelsea on Joao Pedro’s first-half goal.

SPURS 0-1 CHELSEA — Video highlights & recap

Below is the latest Thomas Frank reaction, speaking after Spurs’ 14th loss to Chelsea in the sides’ last 18 meetings (all competitions).

Thomas Frank reaction — What did Spurs boss say after latest loss to Chelsea?

We’ll have Frank’s post-match interviews and press conference as soon as they start, here.