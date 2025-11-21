Cole Palmer suffers new injury at home — Chelsea star’s impending return will wait

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: NOV 03 Cardinals at Cowboys
Fantasy Football Week 12: Cardinals vs. Jaguars, Bears vs. Steelers, and other matchups to exploit
NCAA Womens Basketball: Michigan St. at Southern California
‘On The Rise’ explores JuJu Watkins’ best hometown moments during sophomore season
NCAA Basketball: Hall of Fame Classic-Mississippi State at Kansas State
Haggerty erupts for 37 as Kansas State blows past Mississippi State 98-77

Top Clips

k_state_mpx_thumb.jpg
Highlights: Haggerty leads KSU over MSU
maxey_mpx.jpg
HLs: Maxey takes over, 76ers down Bucks in OT
nbc_nba_sasvatl_251120.jpg
HLs: Spurs down Hawks for third straight win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: NOV 03 Cardinals at Cowboys
Fantasy Football Week 12: Cardinals vs. Jaguars, Bears vs. Steelers, and other matchups to exploit
NCAA Womens Basketball: Michigan St. at Southern California
‘On The Rise’ explores JuJu Watkins’ best hometown moments during sophomore season
NCAA Basketball: Hall of Fame Classic-Mississippi State at Kansas State
Haggerty erupts for 37 as Kansas State blows past Mississippi State 98-77

Top Clips

k_state_mpx_thumb.jpg
Highlights: Haggerty leads KSU over MSU
maxey_mpx.jpg
HLs: Maxey takes over, 76ers down Bucks in OT
nbc_nba_sasvatl_251120.jpg
HLs: Spurs down Hawks for third straight win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Cole Palmer suffers new injury at home — Chelsea star’s impending return will wait

  
Published November 21, 2025 07:27 AM

Imagine the call from Cole Palmer to his Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca after suffering a new injury from home days before a long-awaited return to the lineup.

Palmer had been hampered by a groin injury since August, missing all but four games of the season including the last 11 across all competitions.

The 23-year-old was set to return to the Blues for their 7:30am ET visit to Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday but Palmer’s house had other ideas.

Cole Palmer suffers new injury at home — Chelsea star’s impending return will wait

According to Gail Davis of Sky Sports, Palmer — wait for it — stubbed the little toe of his foot on a door at home, fracturing it.

Maresca said Palmer isn’t limping badly but is currently not wearing ‘socks or flip-flops’ as contact with footwear is ‘a bit painful.’

“For sure he won’t feature in this game, and for sure not for Barcelona or Arsenal,” Enzo Maresca said Friday. “Unfortunately, he had an accident at home two days ago where he hit his toe. It is fractured. It’s disappointing but these things can happen. It’s nothing too serious but it’s causing him some pain on his little toe and for sure he’s not going to be available for this week or next.

“He was very close to being back with us from his groin issue which is very good but then he had this problem with his toe, which has set him back. It’s nothing major but he needs a bit more time to recover.”

More to come...