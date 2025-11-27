Chelsea vs Arsenal predicted lineups: Who will start, team news, analysis for huge London derby

Chelsea and Arsenal collide in a massive London derby on Sunday and the predicted lineups and team news is intriguing, with some big decisions for both Enzo Maresca and Mikel Arteta to make.

MORE — Chelsea vs Arsenal how to watch live, full details

Both London giants are in sensational form and have key players coming back from injury and with so many games coming up over the next few weeks, squad rotation will be absolutely crucial to navigating the festive period with as many wins as possible for these title contenders.

Below are the Chelsea vs Arsenal predicted lineups for Sunday, plus analysis on how it could all play out and the latest team news.

Chelsea predicted lineup

——- Sanchez ——-

—- James —- Chalobah —- Tosin —- Cucurella —-

—— Gusto —— Caicedo ——

—— Neto —— Fernandez —- Garnacho ——

——- Joao Pedro ——-

Some of the big decisions for Chelsea are in defense as Chalobah will start at center back but the spot alongside him is wide-open. Tosin could get the nod as Fofana started in midweek against Barcelona and it may be risky to start him twice in a few days after his recent injury issues. Reece James will probably start at right back with Malo Gusto in midfield and the two interchanging and Gusto encouraged to push forward and help Enzo Fernandez with the high press. It will be tough for Maresca to leave teenager Estevao out of the starting lineup after yet another goal, and hugely impressive performance, against Barca in midweek. But it makes sense to have him on the bench to come on and make a big impact late in the game. Joao Pedro should start up top and the duo of Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho are so dangerous on the counter and that is really where Chelsea can hurt Arsenal. Add in that Chelsea have Marc Guiu, Jamie Gittens and Liam Delap to call on in attack too and the competition is so fierce, which is a brilliant thing for Maresca.

Arsenal predicted lineup

——- Raya ——-

—- Timber —- Saliba —- Hincapie —- Calafiori —-

—— Eze —— Zubimendi —— Rice ——

—- Saka —- Merino —- Trossard —-

Arsenal’s back four picks itself at this point with Piero Hincapie set to start as the left-sided center back as he was so impressive against Spurs last week. Losing Gabriel to injury is huge and even though Cristhian Mosquera is able to step in seamlessly alongside William Saliba, Hincapie will get the nod as he’s a natural left-footer and gives Arsenal lovely balance. In midfield the trio of Zubimendi, Rice and Eze have worked so well with Eze’s ability to turn, drive forward and create giving Arsenal an extra dimension. His finishing ability is also key, as he showed with his hat trick against Spurs last weekend. It’s too soon for Martin Odegaard to start after his return from injury but he will struggle to get back into this lineup with Eze in this kind of form. In attack there’s only one real dilemma: who will start on the left? Leandro Trossard was forced off late in the first half in midweek and if he’s not fit to go Noni Madueke (who joined Arsenal from Chelsea in the summer) will start on the left. Gabriel Martinelli could be an option on the left or even through the middle but Mikel Merino will start there as the duo of Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz all get closer to full fitness. At this point it’s not worth Arsenal risking anybody suffering a long-term injury because their squad players keep stepping up.