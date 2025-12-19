How to watch No. 7 Gonzaga vs. Oregon: TV, live stream info, storylines for Sunday’s game

In a Pacific Northwest nonconference showdown, No. 7 Gonzaga (11-1) and Oregon (6-5) will meet Sunday in Portland with live coverage on Peacock.

Weathering the absence of star Nate Bittle twice during a five-game losing streak, Oregon has won two consecutive games, including a 94-69 victory Tuesday over Portland.

Gonzaga has won four in a row since its lone defeat, a 101-61 loss to No. 2 Michigan last month.

This will be the 27th game between these programs. Oregon holds a 22-5 edge, but Gonzaga won 73-72 in overtime during the previous matchup in 2019.

More information below on Gonzaga and Oregon and how to watch the game.

No. 7 Gonzaga:

The Bulldogs are leading the West Coast Conference in several categories, including scoring, rebounds and defensive field goal percentage. Gonzaga ranks first nationally for points in the paint at more than 48 per game.

Head coach Mark Few recently recorded his 750th win in 903 games, the second fastest to reach the milestone behind the legendary Adolph Rupp (who won 750 of 902 games).

During a 98-70 victory over Campbell, Braden Huff led the way with 37 points on 16-for-18 shooting, and Graham Ike (14 points), Steele Venters (13) and Braeden Smith (11) also were in double figures.

Oregon:

In its 16th season under coach Dana Altman, Oregon will try to earn its first victory this season at a neutral site (having lost its first three to Auburn, San Diego State and Creighton).

The Ducks relied on balanced scoring and unselfish play Tuesday to beat Portland by 25 points. Kwame Evans Jr. (21 points), Bittle (18), Jackson Shelstad (14), Dezdrick Lindsay (14) and Sean Stewart (12) each scored in double figures as Oregon notched a season-high 23 assists.

Shelstad recently became the 40th player in Oregon history to surpass 1,000 points, accomplishing the feat in his 75th game (and 73rd start).

How to watch No. 7 Gonzaga vs. Oregon:

When: Sunday, Dec. 21

Sunday, Dec. 21 Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET YouTubeTV : NBCSN

: NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

