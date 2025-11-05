How to watch West Ham vs Burnley live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

West Ham United can climb out of the bottom three with a multiple goal win over Burnley at the London Stadium in East London on Saturday.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have arose from a moribund position by beating Newcastle United at home in Week 10, moving to within three points of the 17th-place place Clarets. They hope that the blown bubbles will be plentiful when the Clarets come to town.

WATCH — West Ham v Burnley

Burnley live outside the Premier League’s bottom three in their first season back largely because they’ve won presumed relegation six-pointers against Leeds United, Wolves, and Sunderland (That Week 2 win over the Black Cats actually looks more impressive with Sunderland living in the top four).

Getting a win in London would give Scott Parker’s men two wins worth of breathing room from the relegation zone.

For live updates and highlights throughout West Ham vs Burnley, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch West Ham vs Burnley live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: London Stadium — East London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

West Ham team news, focus

OUT: Oliver Scarles (shoulder), Konstantinos Mavropanos (thigh), Niclas Fullkrug (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: George Earthy (thigh)

Burnley team news, focus

OUT: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (knee)

West Ham vs Burnley prediction

Neither Nuno Espirito Santo nor Scott Parker will expect anything less than a proper scrap in London, and goals should be at a premium. West Ham have more name quality in the attack but Burnley are dangerous in their own way. This should be cagey, and split spoils would not be a surprise. West Ham 1-1 Burnley.