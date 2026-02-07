How to watch Everton vs Bournemouth live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

David Moyes’ Everton can continue their climb up the Premier League table with a win over stabilized Bournemouth at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Tuesday.

The Toffees enter this home match unbeaten in five and losers of just one game in their last eight Premier League outings. It’s admittedly been a soft spot in their fixture list but Moyes will only see: 37 points, eighth on the table, six points off a top-five spot.

WATCH — Everton v Bournemouth

Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth will prove another good test for Everton, as the Cherries have shrugged off big-name sales in both summer and winter to remain a top-half hopeful.

The Cherries suffered through November and December without a win but have taken 11 of their last available 15 points, highlighted by wins over Spurs and Liverpool and Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa.

A win Tuesday would bring Bournemouth level with Everton and reassert the Cherries as European hopefuls.

For live updates and highlights throughout Everton vs Bournemouth, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Everton vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Tuesday

Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium — Vauxhall, Liverpool

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Jack Grealish (ankle - MORE)

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Justin Kluivert (knee), Tyler Adams (knee - MORE),, Ben Gannon-Doak (hamstring), Matai Akinmboni (muscular), Julio Soler (unspecified) | QUESTIONABLE: David Brooks (ankle), Alex Jimenez (unspecified)

Everton vs Bournemouth prediction

This one’s a true toss-up, as Bournemouth have made it a habit of finding points away from home while Everton have not been at their best inside of Hill Dickinson Stadium after a solid start to life at their new home. Rayan and Eli Junior Kroupi are hard to hold down, and Bournemouth have been conjuring good performances out of an undermanned midfield. Anything’s possible on Tuesday. Everton 1-1 Bournemouth.