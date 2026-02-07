How to watch Everton vs Bournemouth live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Nebraska at Rutgers
Rienk Mast’s 26 points help No. 9 Nebraska get back on track, beat Rutgers 80-68
NCAA Womens Basketball: Butler at UConn
Azzi Fudd scores 17 as No. 1 UConn rolls past Butler for 41st straight win
NCAA Basketball: Syracuse at Virginia
Sam Lewis scores 16 as No. 18 Virginia holds Syracuse to season-low score in 72-59 win

Top Clips

nbc_pl_botmangoalnew_260207.jpg
Botman heads Newcastle in front of Brentford
nbc_pl_dangogoalbre_260207.jpg
Ouattara finds Janelt to bring Brentford level
nbc_pl_thiagogoalbre_260207.jpg
Thiago’s penalty puts Brentford up over Newcastle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Nebraska at Rutgers
Rienk Mast’s 26 points help No. 9 Nebraska get back on track, beat Rutgers 80-68
NCAA Womens Basketball: Butler at UConn
Azzi Fudd scores 17 as No. 1 UConn rolls past Butler for 41st straight win
NCAA Basketball: Syracuse at Virginia
Sam Lewis scores 16 as No. 18 Virginia holds Syracuse to season-low score in 72-59 win

Top Clips

nbc_pl_botmangoalnew_260207.jpg
Botman heads Newcastle in front of Brentford
nbc_pl_dangogoalbre_260207.jpg
Ouattara finds Janelt to bring Brentford level
nbc_pl_thiagogoalbre_260207.jpg
Thiago’s penalty puts Brentford up over Newcastle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

How to watch Everton vs Bournemouth live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

  
Published February 7, 2026 05:41 AM

David Moyes’ Everton can continue their climb up the Premier League table with a win over stabilized Bournemouth at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Tuesday.

The Toffees enter this home match unbeaten in five and losers of just one game in their last eight Premier League outings. It’s admittedly been a soft spot in their fixture list but Moyes will only see: 37 points, eighth on the table, six points off a top-five spot.

WATCH Everton v Bournemouth

Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth will prove another good test for Everton, as the Cherries have shrugged off big-name sales in both summer and winter to remain a top-half hopeful.

The Cherries suffered through November and December without a win but have taken 11 of their last available 15 points, highlighted by wins over Spurs and Liverpool and Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa.

A win Tuesday would bring Bournemouth level with Everton and reassert the Cherries as European hopefuls.

For live updates and highlights throughout Everton vs Bournemouth, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Everton vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Tuesday
Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium — Vauxhall, Liverpool
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Jack Grealish (ankle - MORE)

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Justin Kluivert (knee), Tyler Adams (knee - MORE),, Ben Gannon-Doak (hamstring), Matai Akinmboni (muscular), Julio Soler (unspecified) | QUESTIONABLE: David Brooks (ankle), Alex Jimenez (unspecified)

Everton vs Bournemouth prediction

This one’s a true toss-up, as Bournemouth have made it a habit of finding points away from home while Everton have not been at their best inside of Hill Dickinson Stadium after a solid start to life at their new home. Rayan and Eli Junior Kroupi are hard to hold down, and Bournemouth have been conjuring good performances out of an undermanned midfield. Anything’s possible on Tuesday. Everton 1-1 Bournemouth.