Injured Pirates rookie SS Konnor Griffin is hoping to start a throwing program soon

PITTSBURGH — Pirates rookie shortstop Konnor Griffin’s right forearm strain is improving, and the 20-year-old is optimistic he’ll be back soon.

Griffin initially reported discomfort in his forearm after a loss to the Chicago Cubs on May 27. He appeared as a designated hitter over the next two games before going on the 10-day injured list on May 31.

The team thought his stay on the IL would be brief, though the timeline for his possible return was pushed back after the nature of the injury turned out to be a little more severe than the club anticipated. Griffin is eligible to come off the IL on Wednesday but remains out indefinitely.

Griffin, who made his big league debut in early April as a teenager and quickly signed a nine-year deal with the team, was seen by multiple physicians. Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said imaging of Griffin’s right (throwing) arm indicated the UCL was “stable.”

While Griffin indicated he hoped to start a throwing program as early as Wednesday, Tomczyk indicated any throwing activity won’t begin until Griffin meets with the medical team “in the coming days.”

Griffin, who turned 20 on April 24, was hitting .270 with four home runs, 22 RBIs and 14 stolen bases at the time of the injury.

“Just trying to take a little break and really make sure I don’t hurt myself worse and just take our time with it,” Griffin said in the Pittsburgh clubhouse before a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. “It’s still middle of the season, so we’ve got some time to rehab and get back and be ready to roll towards the last half.”

Griffin, who pitched in high school before being drafted in the first round of the 2024 draft, said he’d never experienced any issues in his throwing arm before but made it a point to be proactive in bringing it to the attention of the club’s medical staff.

“I think we caught it at the right time, where I’m not going to have to miss the whole year,” he said. “I can just miss just a couple weeks and try to be back out there as soon as possible.”