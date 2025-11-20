 Skip navigation
How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published November 20, 2025 04:33 PM

The final international break of 2025 is done and dusted, and what a way for the Premier League to return with Arsenal hosting Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby on Sunday (11:30 am ET).

WATCH Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur

The Gunners (26 points) are top of the table after 11 games, four points clear of Manchester City and eight above defending champions Liverpool (currently in 8th place), the only side to Mikel Arteta’s men in any competition this season. But injuries are starting to pile up for Arsenal and perhaps the first cracks came to light just before the break, when they conceded a stoppage-time equalizer and drew newly promoted Sunderland 2-2. A handful of key attackers could be available off the bench this weekend, as Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke are all close to returning.

Speaking of the walking wounded, Spurs are once again atop the injury list with four central midfielders and two strikers unavailable for Thomas Frank’s suddenly shorthanded side. Predictably, Spurs have struggled to create scoring chances (11.0 xG from 11 games, 6th-lowest) and, much like Arsenal, made the most of set pieces to cobble together the PL’s 4th-best attacking record (19 goals). Spurs have scored six times from set pieces thus far, to Arsenal’s eye-popping tally of 10 (half of their 20 on the season).

For live updates and highlights throughout Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30 am ET, Sunday
Venue: Emirates Stadium — London
TV Channel: Peacock and NBCSN
Streaming: Watch live on Peacock

Arsenal team news, focus

QUESTIONABLE: Martin Odegaard (knee - MORE), Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh - MORE), Kai Havertz (knee - MORE), Gabriel Jesus (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Riccardo Calafiori (hip), Viktor Gyokeres (muscular - MORE), Noni Madueke (knee), Gabriel Martinelli (undisclosed)

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

OUT: Archie Gray (calf), Ben Davies (thigh), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Yves Bissouma (undisclosed), James Maddison (torn ACL - MORE), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Radu Dragusin (knee), Kota Takai (foot), Randal Kolo Muani (jaw) | QUESTIONABLE: Mohammed Kudus (knock), Lucas Bergvall (concussion), Pape Matar Sarr (undisclosed)

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

As intense and contentious as this one will be, scoring chances will once again be at a premium with both side prioritizing a clean sheet first and foremost. Quality of depth (and depth of quality) makes the difference late. Arsenal 1-0 Spurs.