Mikel Arteta reaction — Arsenal boss speaks after decisive North London derby win over Spurs

Mikel Arteta again saw his team answer the bell when Arsenal delivered a decisive 4-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in the first North London derby of the Premier League season.

Not only did the Gunners take advantage of dropped points from Manchester City and Liverpool but they never looked like anything but the superior side at home to their rivals.

MORE — Arsenal vs Spurs recap, highlights | Player ratings

Eberechi Eze scored twice after Leandro Trossard opened the scoring as the Gunners led by three before Richarlison’s long distance effort stunned the stadium for a moment.

Yet only momentarily, as Arsenal now have a six-point lead on the field and all the bragging rights over their rivals.

Mikel Arteta reaction — Arsenal boss speaks after decisive North London derby win

We’ll share all of Mikel Arteta’s words as soon as he speaks from the Emirates Stadium in North London.