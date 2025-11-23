 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kansas State v Utah
Projecting the new College Football Playoff rankings: What to do about Utah?
Carolina Panthers v New York Jets - NFL 2025
NFL Week 12 Best Bets, Odds, Predictions: Eagles vs Cowboys, Ravens vs Jets, Falcons, Seahawks, More!
Jacksonville Jaguars v Cincinnati Bengals
RotoPat’s Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsgoal4_251123.jpg
Eze completes hat-trick to give Arsenal 4-1 lead
oly_stw500_stoddardsilver_251123.jpg
Stoddard battles for second silver medal of season
nbc_pl_totgoal1_251123.jpg
Richarlison’s golazo gives Spurs life v. Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kansas State v Utah
Projecting the new College Football Playoff rankings: What to do about Utah?
Carolina Panthers v New York Jets - NFL 2025
NFL Week 12 Best Bets, Odds, Predictions: Eagles vs Cowboys, Ravens vs Jets, Falcons, Seahawks, More!
Jacksonville Jaguars v Cincinnati Bengals
RotoPat’s Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsgoal4_251123.jpg
Eze completes hat-trick to give Arsenal 4-1 lead
oly_stw500_stoddardsilver_251123.jpg
Stoddard battles for second silver medal of season
nbc_pl_totgoal1_251123.jpg
Richarlison’s golazo gives Spurs life v. Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Mikel Arteta reaction — Arsenal boss speaks after decisive North London derby win over Spurs

  
Published November 23, 2025 01:23 PM

Mikel Arteta again saw his team answer the bell when Arsenal delivered a decisive 4-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in the first North London derby of the Premier League season.

Not only did the Gunners take advantage of dropped points from Manchester City and Liverpool but they never looked like anything but the superior side at home to their rivals.

MORE — Arsenal vs Spurs recap, highlights | Player ratings

Eberechi Eze scored twice after Leandro Trossard opened the scoring as the Gunners led by three before Richarlison’s long distance effort stunned the stadium for a moment.

Yet only momentarily, as Arsenal now have a six-point lead on the field and all the bragging rights over their rivals.

Mikel Arteta reaction — Arsenal boss speaks after decisive North London derby win

We’ll share all of Mikel Arteta’s words as soon as he speaks from the Emirates Stadium in North London.