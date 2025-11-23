Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur player ratings: Who joins Eberechi Eze as stars of the North London derby?

Arsenal have grown their Premier League table lead to six in the best way possible — smashing their North London derby rivals down a peg.

Thomas Frank’s men will have a lot of soul-searching to do after being out-classed by the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium, as Spurs showed up for a fight but took too long to bring their football.

So who starred, and who slumped?

Arsenal player ratings from North London derby

David Raya: 5.5 — Wasn’t asked to do anything, really, then got lobbed from 40 yards off a bad Zubimendi giveaway.

Jurrien Timber: 7.5 — Three shots, an assist, and status of “always in the right place.”

William Saliba: 7 — Passed the ball well and had little else to do.

Piero Hincapie (Off 88'): 7 — Same basic day as Saliba. His aerial prowess stood out (or leapt out) today.

Riccardo Calafiori: 7.5 — Excellent day, as usual. They’re a different team with him patrolling the left and left-central parts of the field.

Declan Rice: 8 — Three created chances including a galactic-mind first touch to set up Eze’s first. Nearly scored within the first five minutes on a marvelous side volley. Docking him a full point for a pretty classless foul and taunt of Xavi Simons late.

Martin Zubimendi: 5.5 — Wasn’t particularly poor but his giveaway leading to Richarlison’s goal showed a shocking lack of awareness given awareness is his game.

Eberechi Eze: 10 — Yep, perfect. He scored three times on an expected goals of 0.59 and honestly was a whisker from grabbing a fourth. Drew two fouls including one for a dangerous free kick.

Bukayo Saka: 8 — Three shots and four drawn fouls while joining Timber in making Spurs’ left side feel immense anxiety.

Leandro Trossard (Off 78'): 8 — Feast or famine from the man who loves a big stage, and feasted Sunday with a goal and an assist.

Mikel Merino (Off 88'): 7.5 — Stuck into a game-high 23 duels, this ‘center forward’ did his best work with a gorgeous pass to Trossard from 10 yards outside the 18.

Subs

Noni Madueke (On 78'): N/A

Ethan Nwaneri (On 88'): N/A

Cristian Mosquera (On 88'): N/A

Myles Lewis-Skelly (On 90'): N/A

Eze's brace has Arsenal cruising at 3-0 v. Spurs The North London Derby is quickly becoming a rout as Eberechi Eze tallies his second goal of the match to give Arsenal a commanding 3-0 lead over Spurs at the Emirates.

Tottenham Hotspur player ratings from North London derby

Guglielmo Vicario: 5.5 — A tremendous early save and the first goal was deflected but you’d like to see him get to one of Eze’s first two goals. The third was unstoppable and Vicario made a nice save to deny the midfielder a fourth.

Djed Spence: 6 — Neither he nor Danso were quick enough on Trossard’s decisive run to the opener.

Micky van de Ven: 4.5 — An atypically poor day on a huge stage. Wasn’t helped much by his mates, though.

Cristian Romero: 5 — Good in the air but joins his defensive mates in ruing all four goals coming in the heart of the Spurs third.

Kevin Danso (Off HT): 6 — A victim of the tactical switch at halftime, the Austrian defended well in his 45 minutes but could’ve been better read Trossard’s run to meet Merino’s assist on the opener.

Destiny Udogie: 6.5 — One of a few players to drive play at Arsenal.

Joao Palhinha: 7 — Both he and Bentancur had a chance to stop Eze’s first goal from becoming a shot and did not succeed, but his seven tackles and 10 ground duels won should serve to show his commitment to the game even in a blowout.

Rodrigo Bentancur: 5 — Passed the ball well but did little else to help Spurs get a foothold in the midfield.

Mohammed Kudus: 5 — A step slow to stay with Eze on Arsenal’s third goal and it was the first time we’d noticed him during the game.

Wilson Odobert: 5 — Couldn’t find his way into the game.

Richarlison: 6.5 — He worked a full shift and delivered on his only chance with that 45-yard lob of Raya.

Latest

Subs

Xavi Simons (On HT): 6.5 — Two shots and a few fouls drawn as he got the memo to attack the game.

Pape Matar Sarr (On 66'): 6 — Good with the ball but struggled to get into the game.

Randal Kolo Muani (On 66'): N/A

Pedro Porro (On 78'): N/A

Brennan Johnson (On 78'): N/A