Chelsea vs Arsenal player ratings: Who starred in wild London derby?

LONDON — The Chelsea vs Arsenal player ratings were intriguing to dish out as a wild and fiery London derby between title contenders played out at Stamford Bridge, and ended even.

Moises Caicedo was sent off in the first half but 10-man Chelsea took the lead early in the second when Trevoh Chalobah headed home.

Mikel Merino headed home an equalizer for Arsenal and a frantic finale between the title contenders played out but it ended 1-1, with Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea the happier side. Arsenal remain six points clear of Chelsea and they’re still top of the table but Mikel Arteta will be frustrated with this display and that his side were sucked in to the game Chelsea wanted to play.

Here are the Chelsea vs Arsenal player ratings in full, with marks out of 10 and analysis.

Chelsea player ratings

Robert Sanchez: 7 - One really good stop to deny Martinelli and very solid. Brave save at the end to deny Gyokeres.

Malo Gusto: 7 - A couple of marauding runs forward but couldn’t impact the game too much after the red card. Solid defensively.

Wesley Fofana: 6 - Still getting back up to speed after his injury. Was generally very good and positive on the ball, but lost Merino for his headed goal.

Trevoh Chalobah: 8 - Scored a fine headed goal and was dominant all game long. Has emerged as a real leader for this Chelsea side.

Marc Cucurella: 5 - Given a torrid time by Saka. Booked early and committed so many fouls. Saka beat him to cross for Merino’s header.

Reece James: 8 - Magnificent display from Chelsea’s skipper. He was everywhere in midfield and often led Chelsea’s attacks. Great to see him fully-fit and putting in displays like this, which was needed with Chelsea down to 10.

Moises Caicedo: 4 - Lost his head with a seriously bad challenge on Merino and was correctly sent off. Made rash challenges from the start and will now miss a pivotal stretch, which is a big problem with Lavia also out injured.

Estevao: 5 - Had a few decent chances but skied them. Looked a little unsure when he was on the ball and subbed off at half time for the pace of Garnacho on the break. The teenager will be a star, but it wasn’t his day.

Enzo Fernandez: 7 - Kept chipping away all game long and dug deep and celebrated tackles and got in the face of the Arsenal players. Chelsea’s fans loved it.

Pedro Neto: 6 - Never stopped running and was a real threat on the break. Used all of his nous to help keep the pressure off in the second half.

Joao Pedro: 6 - Put himself about as always but hesitated when he had a big chance in the first half and was just a little off the pace.

Substitutions

Alejandro Garnacho: 6 - Some lovely runs but never had a chance to get a shot on goal.

Liam Delap: 5 - Looked a bit rusty and gave the ball away a few times.

Arsenal player ratings

David Raya: 6 - Did okay but a little hesitant on the free kick which led to the corner for Chelsea’s goal.

Jurrien Timber: 7 - Great battle with Neto and he just never puts a foot wrong defensively.

Cristhian Mosquera: 7 - Stepped in superbly for Saliba even after an early booking. Calm under pressure and was a leader.

Piero Hincapie: 8 - Stepped in admirably for Gabriel and he is a real fans’ favorite already. Celebrated tackles wildly and loved the heat of the battle.

Riccardo Calafiori: 6 - Booked early in the first half so couldn’t be as aggressive as usual in his press. Subbed off at half time for Lewis-Skelly.

Martin Zubimendi: 6 - Another played booked early and couldn’t really impact the game as he would like. Subbed off early in the second half.

Declan Rice: 6 - Never stopped running but will be disappointed Chalobah beat him at the near post for his goal.

Bukayo Saka: 7 - Wonderful cross for Merino’s header and gave Cucurella a rough outing. A little rash with some other shots and crosses though.

Eberechi Eze: 5 - Surprisingly quiet outing, as the game was so frenetic it whizzed past him.

Gabriel Martinelli: 6 - Worked hard on the left and had a couple of chances. Faded as he’s just coming back from injury.

Mikel Merino: 7 - Another perfectly timed run and cool finish for his header. Floated between center forward and midfield well.