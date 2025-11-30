Enzo Maresca and Reece James react to 10-man Chelsea’s draw with Arsenal after Moises Caicedo red card

Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea were prepared for what Arsenal brought to Sunday’s fight at Stamford Bridge, and raised their game when misfortune struck the affair.

Misfortune’s name was Moises Caicedo’s violent studs-up tackle into the planted ankle of Mikel Merino, earning the Blues midfielder a straight red card when VAR recommended an on-field review of referee Anthony Taylor’s yellow card.

But it was Chelsea who’d first find the score sheet when Trevoh Chalobah nodded a Reece James corner kick over the line. Merino found an answer for the Gunners, but Chelsea stood firm with 10 men and even went toe-to-toe with the Premier League leaders.

Enzo Maresca reaction to Moises Caicedo red card, Chelsea’s scrap with Arsenal

What did this match say about your team? “I think we showed that we are headed in the right direction. I always says the same because I think we are in the right direction. The players have been fantastic. We were much, much better team than them 11v11. With 10 it’s more difficult but the way they managed it was fantastic.”

“I think it was quite clear that 11v11 we were better than them. We just tried to exploit — the bes solution, the best pace. We knew the space would be there for Malo, for Estevao on that side. I think it worked quite well. Tonight we can be happy.”

Any problems with Caicedo’s red? “I think red card is red card. The only thing I struggle to understand is the different way to judge because what about Bentancur against Reece? It’s the exact same foul.”

Was he too juiced up for the derby? “In think Moises is always in the same way — top player for us. The desire from him was the desire from all the players to try to do their best and win the game.’

“It’s football between Chelsea and Arsenal. iI’s completely normal.”

What were the directions after the red card? “You have to double the effort. Then in terms of on the ball, with 10 players every time Robert has the ball we tried to go to Liam even though usually we try to go short. But in open play it was exactly the same.”

Are you guys where you need to be? “I think it was exactly what I said in the press conference. We are a better team this season. We are closer. We will see where we are in February or March and then we will decide our target. We are there.”

Man of the Match Reece James reaction to Chelsea’s draw with Arsenal

Thoughts on the game? “Disappointing to only come away with one point. We went down to 10 men pretty early and that made it more difficult.

Does it say something that you’re disappointed? “Everyone can see where we are, what we are fighting for. I think today was a big statement. We wanted to win and there’s lots of positives from that.”

Red card changed the game: “We worked hard, did a lot of analysis and hard work from the manager and staff that sets us up the right way, in a way that he thinks we will hurt them.”

“If you look at the amount of yellows, I thought there was going to be one more red. There were maybe seven or eight men on yellows.”

Why so many yellows? “Well it’s a London derby.”

Statement sent even in a draw? “They’ve been at the top and we knew it wasn’t going to be easy. That midfield is easy but we tried to play our game and get on the ball.”

What did Maresca do at halftime? “He changed the formation slightly. We knew we wouldn’t have the ball as much and they were going to come and come and come. We had to soak up the pressure and we did, but we didn’t have the final touch.”

Something to build on: “I’m proud of the boys. It was electric at Stamford Bridge. and we’ll take the point.”