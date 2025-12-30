Declan Rice to miss Arsenal vs Aston Villa through injury — Report

Arsenal have reportedly been dealt a huge blow with star midfielder Declan Rice ruled out of Tuesday’s gigantic clash with Aston Villa.

Rice starred in Arsenal’s 2-1 win against Brighton at the weekend as he marauded up and down the flank as he was asked to play out of position at right back with several other players out injured.

But according to a report from The Athletic, Rice sustained an knee injury against Brighton and will now be out for the game against Villa.

Per the report the knee issue won’t keep Rice out long-term and he will be left out against Villa as a precaution.

What impact will Rice’s absence have on Arsenal?

A pretty huge one. Rice has arguably been Arsenal’s player of the season so far and his influence in midfield, and anywhere on the pitch, is crucial to the Gunners being on the front foot.

With so many injuries cropping up in the same few areas of the pitch in spells throughout this season for Arsenal, they have stalled in terms of performances in recent weeks.

They still remain top of the table ahead of this clash with surging third-place Villa but not having Rice both for his quality on the ball and leadership is huge.

Martin Odegaard, Martin Zubimendi and Eberechi Eze will likely start in central midfield, with Mikel Merino another option.

But at right back Arsenal will be sweating on the return of Jurrien Timber who has been out injured and back-up right back Ben White is definitely out injured.