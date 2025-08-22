How to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Ornery Newcastle United meet one of the objects of their summer derision when expectant Liverpool visit St. James’ Park on Monday.

Liverpool’s pursuit of Newcastle star Alexander Isak has strengthened the Swede’s resolve to leave the League Cup champions for the team that fell short at Wembley Stadium in last season’s final.

Premier League champions Liverpool have out-spent all comers this summer but came up $54 million short of Newcastle’s asking price for Isak and have yet to return with an improved bid.

The Reds also purchased one of the Magpies’ preferred Isak replacements in Hugo Ekitike. The saga recalls Barcelona’s long wait to meet Liverpool’s asking price for Philippe Coutinho, and will make St. James’ Park a lively venue on Monday as the Magpies were already singing defiant songs regarding Isak away to Villa in a 0-0 Week 1 draw.

Liverpool wobbled at the back in their season-opening 4-2 win over Bournemouth at Anfield, but are still favorites to win in a venue which has proven challenging for visitors.

How to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Monday

Venue: St. James’ Park — Newcastle-upon-Tyne

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: NBC.com

Newcastle United team news, focus

OUT: Alexander Isak (disciplinary - MORE), Joe Willock (calf)

Liverpool team news, focus

OUT: Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Conor Bradley (undisclosed)

Newcastle vs Liverpool prediction

The Magpies are loaded with talent but Liverpool are one of the few midfields that can hang with them. The difference will be the clinical nature of the finishers on each side, as the drop-off from Isak to whomever Eddie Howe deploys at center forward remains a canyon. Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool.