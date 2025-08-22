How to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Seattle Mariners v New York Mets
Athletics at Mariners Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 22
Cleveland Guardians v Arizona Diamondbacks
Guardians at Rangers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 22
MLB: AUG 18 Blue Jays at Pirates
Blue Jays at Marlins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 22

Top Clips

nbc_dps_markschlerethv3_250822.jpg
Parsons saga ‘standard procedure’ for Jerry Jones
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Seattle Mariners v New York Mets
Athletics at Mariners Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 22
Cleveland Guardians v Arizona Diamondbacks
Guardians at Rangers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 22
MLB: AUG 18 Blue Jays at Pirates
Blue Jays at Marlins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 22

Top Clips

nbc_dps_markschlerethv3_250822.jpg
Parsons saga ‘standard procedure’ for Jerry Jones
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

How to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published August 22, 2025 11:05 AM

Ornery Newcastle United meet one of the objects of their summer derision when expectant Liverpool visit St. James’ Park on Monday.

Liverpool’s pursuit of Newcastle star Alexander Isak has strengthened the Swede’s resolve to leave the League Cup champions for the team that fell short at Wembley Stadium in last season’s final.

WATCH — Newcastle United v Liverpool

Premier League champions Liverpool have out-spent all comers this summer but came up $54 million short of Newcastle’s asking price for Isak and have yet to return with an improved bid.

The Reds also purchased one of the Magpies’ preferred Isak replacements in Hugo Ekitike. The saga recalls Barcelona’s long wait to meet Liverpool’s asking price for Philippe Coutinho, and will make St. James’ Park a lively venue on Monday as the Magpies were already singing defiant songs regarding Isak away to Villa in a 0-0 Week 1 draw.

Liverpool wobbled at the back in their season-opening 4-2 win over Bournemouth at Anfield, but are still favorites to win in a venue which has proven challenging for visitors.

For live updates and highlights throughout Newcastle vs Liverpool, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Monday

Venue: St. James’ Park — Newcastle-upon-Tyne

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: NBC.com

Newcastle United team news, focus

OUT: Alexander Isak (disciplinary - MORE), Joe Willock (calf)

Liverpool team news, focus

OUT: Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Conor Bradley (undisclosed)

Newcastle vs Liverpool prediction

The Magpies are loaded with talent but Liverpool are one of the few midfields that can hang with them. The difference will be the clinical nature of the finishers on each side, as the drop-off from Isak to whomever Eddie Howe deploys at center forward remains a canyon. Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool.