Arne Slot, Eddie Howe reaction to Liverpool rescuing win after 10-man Newcastle’s insane comeback

Arne Slot and Eddie Howe’s thoughts will be worth watching after 10-man Newcastle United staged the unlikeliest of comebacks against the defending Premier League champions only to concede to a teenager in the 10th minute of stoppage time at St. James’ Park on Monday.

Liverpool won 3-2 after blowing a 2-0 lead and despite their hosts playing a full half and 11 minutes of stoppage time down a man thanks to an absurd Anthony Gordon challenge.

The atmosphere was electric from the jump, as a League Cup final rematch also carried the subplot of Magpies striker Alexander Isak trying to engineer a transfer to Liverpool.

The Reds led 1-0 through Ryan Gravenberch when Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon was sent off following VAR review of a nasty challenge on Virgil van Dijk. They’d make it 2-0 through Hugo Ekitike one minute into the second half.

Then came a stunning turn of events, as Newcastle retook control of the game and forced goals from Bruno Guimaraes and William Osula. At 2-2, they had to manage 11 minutes stoppage time to take a point. They managed 10.

Slot’s thoughts will be worth special consideration.

Eddie Howe

“We had a mountain to climb at 2-nil down, 10 men. We fought unbelievably well to come back.”

More proud than angry, though? “Very much so. Of course you’re frustrated when you deserve to get points and don’t because the league is relationship. One point is tough for the lads to take. But the spirit and the quality...”

On Newcastle’s in-game injuries: “Joelinton’s doesn’t look good. Sandro Tonali’s doesn’t look good. Anthony Gordon will now be suspended and Fabian’s been concussed.”

Anthony Gordon’s red card a product of desire: “Of course he wants it a lot but he’s gone in for a tackle at an awkward angle. Seeing it as a flash I thought he tried to pull out. There was no intention or malice to hurt Virgil van Dijk.”

Alexander Isak coming back? “I’ve got no idea on that. I’ve been here. Certainly far from ideal to lose a forward option but great to see Will Osula come on and score tonight.”

On Osula scoring: “Great moment for us because at that moment you think maybe we could go on to win the game. With 11 minutes left of injury time, we knew there would be more chances.”

Arne Slot

That was some football match: “Football match, not too sure if I saw a football match. It was set piece after set piece, long throw. It didn’t have a lot to do with tactics. We stood strong. We didn’t collapse at all. They went down to 10 men, you would expect it was a big plus for us but when a goalkeeper takes every free kick there’s not so much help to be one man up.”

What went wrong? “We didn’t play well enough with the ball. Every time we got to the end phase of the attack, our attackers tried to force the ball. I don’t think there was so much advantage to be up a man because of the way they played. ... This is what makes the Premier League so special. I think every fan around the world enjoyed watching this game also because their fans were amazing in the help they gave their home team.”

On Rio Ngumoha: “It was a big chance and he’s a player that can finish really well age. How firm his shot was, you don’t see that often for a teenage. He’s so confident. The first ball he got he immediately took someone on. For him to score that goal is not completely a coincidence because for his age he’s a really good finisher as well.”

Virgil van Dijk reaction to blown lead, Rio Ngumoha winner

On the game: “We all know it’s a difficult place to come. We all know there’s a lot of wood on the fire this week to get Newcastle fired up. For us the disappointing part is we considered twice from set pieces. Great 3 points and focus on the next one.”

“Free kicks, corner kicks, then the pressure gets on and they have the quality if you look at the traditional top six here, there’s only a couple who happen to beat them. It’s always a difficult place to come, and today it was the same.”

What did he say to Anthony Gordon after red card? “I said to him, if it’s not a sending off than I don’t understand football. I think it’s strange that the referee had to go to the monitor.”

On Rio Ngumoha: “A dream debut for him. I think the whole attack was quite good. It started on our right hand side and Fede did the dummy. We stayed calm towards the end to try to find the right solution to score a goal. I’m very pleased to Rio. I’ve mentioned to Rio it’s all just a start and he has to keep working but he has to enjoy the moment.”

Bruno Guimaraes reaction to Newcastle comeback, drama around club

How are you feeling? “Very disappointing. We did the most difficult thing. We have to be proud against Liverpool, playing down a man for 45 minutes. To the fans, thank you. We are going to bounce back.”

On second-half comeback: “We were talking in the changing room not to concede in the first 15 minutes. We came out and did. Amazing goal, I’m very happy for the goal. But unfortunately it means nothing to me. We lost players. We need players fit for next game but I’m proud and always give everything I have for this club. I am proud to play for this club.”

On Anthony Gordon’s red card: “He wants to play the ball. He came later. I have not seen the video back. I don’t know if it was a red card. He wanted to help too much. I cannot say anything because I have not seen the video to be honest with you.”

On the atmosphere around the club and Alexander Isak’s transfer drama; “As players we always try to give our best. No one wins if the team loses is our mentality. There’s a lot of noise outside we cannot control. I cannot say anything because it’s bigger than me as a club. Our job is to give our best and do our fans proud.”

On Newcastle’s mentality: “We’re never going to give up. This is one of the best groups I’ve ever been involved in. We are always united, always together. Today is a hard one to take but we’re going to bounce back. Saturday we have a new opportunity. We go to Leeds and try to get three points.”